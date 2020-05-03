‘Tiger King': Carole Baskin Unwittingly Gave Her First Interview to Two YouTubers Disguised as Jimmy Fallon

In a bizarre prank only made possible by the coronavirus lockdown, two YouTubers used Zoom to disguise themselves as Jimmy Fallon and trick Carole Baskin into giving her first interview since the release of the hit Netflix docuseries “Tiger King.”

YouTubers Josh Pieters and Archie Manners reached out to Baskin claiming to be producers from “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” as part of a series of videos where they reached out to celebrities to see if they could make them think that they were appearing on late night shows being broadcast from the hosts’ homes. The pair recently pulled the stunt on some British celebrities like pop star Craig David using some clips from “The Late Late Show With James Corden” aired during the COVID-19 lockdown with Manners pretending to be a producer on the Zoom call.

Also Read: Bill Maher Rips Into 'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic: Torturing Animals Is What Got Us Into This Mess (Video)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“There is often a moment where there isn’t a clip that’s suitable,” Pieters told Insider.com. “But that’s luckily where I have Archie on standby who can come in and act as the producer and say, ‘Oh we’ve got a quick change there, Jimmy’s just doing this,’ or ‘Jimmy’s just doing his makeup,’ and then it sort of explains why something sort of went wrong.”

Baskin was chosen by the pair as a wild attempt to get the most unlikely guest they could find, and they said they were surprised when she agreed to the interview. Baskin, an activist fighting against private zoos that sell big cats, has been thrust into the public spotlight by “Tiger King,” which depicts her feud against exotic zoo owner Joe Exotic. Baskin has spoken out against the docuseries, calling it “salacious and sensational,” particularly in regards to its depiction of Exotic’s claim that Baskin killed her second husband who disappeared in 1997.

Watch Baskin’s interview in the clip above.

Read original story ‘Tiger King': Carole Baskin Unwittingly Gave Her First Interview to Two YouTubers Disguised as Jimmy Fallon At TheWrap