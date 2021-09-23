Tiger King 2 Sequel Coming to Netflix in 2021 — See the First Teaser Trailer!

Tiger King Season 2

Tiger King 2 is officially coming to Netflix!

On Thursday, the streaming service rolled out a teaser trailer featuring five upcoming documentaries, including a sequel to the big cat industry drama starring Joe Maldonado-Passage ("Joe Exotic"), Jeff Lowe, and Carole Baskin.

The teaser trailer shows Joe Exotic making a call from prison where he is currently serving a 22-year sentence for plotting to kill his nemesis, animal rights activist Baskin, among other charges.

Baskin is also seen walking through what appears to be a courthouse in the short teaser.

"Tiger King is coming back this year — and Season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1!" Netflix tweeted.

In the first season of Tiger King, Exotic accused Baskin of being responsible for her late husband Lewis' disappearance and accused her of disposing of his body by feeding it to her big cats.

During Baskin's stint on Dancing with the Stars in September, Lewis' family aired a commercial asking for tips about his disappearance. Currently, the family is offering a $100,000 reward for information about his whereabouts.

Baskin has long denied any involvement in Lewis' disappearance and Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister previously told PEOPLE that she is not a suspect in her ex's death.

In June, the sheriff declared that the will of Don Lewis was forged. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister alleged to reporters that two different experts have deemed Lewis' will "100 percent a forgery," but that the statute of limitations for forgery had already expired.

Despite being enemies, both Baskin and Exotic had issues with Lowe, which will be further explored in the upcoming season.

Lowe and his wife Lauren are seen in the trailer playing with a baby tiger along with another woman. Shortly after, the clip shows police officers on their way to their property.

In May, more than five dozen big cats were seized by federal authorities from the couple's Oklahoma zoo after they were accused of violating the Endangered Species Act (ESA).

The U.S. Department of Justice later said in a press release that "68 protected lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids, and a jaguar" were seized during a raid.

Since December 2020, officials have conducted three inspections of Lowe's Tiger King Park, during which his family "received citations for failing to provide the animals with adequate or timely veterinary care, appropriate nutrition, and shelter that protects them from inclement weather and is of sufficient size to allow them to engage in normal behavior," the Justice Department said.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Walter Mosley, Jeff Lowe's attorney, said, "Jeff tells me to share with you to 'watch Tiger King 2 for the real story, not the story made up by a corrupt DOJ.' " At the time, a second season was not officially confirmed.