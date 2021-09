‘Tiger King 2’ Will Premiere This Year, as Netflix Reveals Upcoming True Crime Slate

It’s official: Another installment of “Tiger King,” the docuseries that captivated millions of Netflix users in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, is coming.

Netflix revealed on Thursday morning that the continuation, titled “Tiger King 2,” will premiere on the streamer later this year. The news came as Netflix announced its upcoming true crime slate, which includes four new docuseries and films set through early 2022.

“Tiger King 2” promises “more madness and mayhem,” according to the press release. Directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin are returning for the second installment, as well as executive producers Chris Smith and Fisher Stevens. Good and Chaiklin will also serve as executive producers.

Although it remains unclear exactly when in the timeline of events “Tiger King 2” will pick up, footage within Netflix’s announcement video for its true crime slate shows clips of Carole Baskin, Jeff Lowe and Joe Exotic phoning in from jail, where he is currently serving a 17-year sentence for attempting a murder for hire plot aimed at Baskin.

Beyond “Tiger King 2,” Netflix also shared four other upcoming true crime series and docs. “The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman” tells the story of one of the world’s most notorious conmen who was convicted in 2005; “The Tinder Swindler” investigates a man who posed as a billionaire on dating app Tinder; “Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King” follows a group of investors as they look into the mysterious death of cryptocurrency mastermind Gerry Cotten; and “Bad Vegan” profiles restaurant owner Sarma Melngailis, who was conned out of millions by a backer.

“Whether you want to dive into the psyche of a con artist, empathize with the victims of a scam, or piece together the puzzle of an investigation, these wild stories are often full of surprising twists and unusual perspectives,” Netflix Documentary VPs Adam Del Deo and Lisa Nishimura said in a press release.

