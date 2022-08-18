Tiger cub found in cage by police searching Dallas home, Texas authorities say

Police and U.S. Marshals found a tiger cub inside a Texas home while executing a federal search warrant, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The home was in the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane, in Oak Cliff, police said in a news release. No other information was released including what the search warrant was for.

The day authorities searched the home, Wednesday, Aug. 17, rumors were circulating on social media that a tiger was loose and prowling the Oak Cliff area.

The Dallas Zoo even took to Twitter to assure the public that none of its animals had escaped.

“We are aware of a rumor that is circulating - we want to assure everyone our tigers are all accounted for and safe here at the Zoo. We saw messages online and heard from concerned local neighbors and wanted to set minds at ease about your Dallas Zoo!” the tweet read.

However, the tiger was inside of a cage the entire time, police said.

Following the search, Animal Control was contacted to come and collect the tiger.

McClatchy News reached out to the U.S. Marshals for more information Aug. 18 and is awaiting a response.

