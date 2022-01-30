Tiger-Cats re-sign American wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed American wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.

Dunbar played 12 regular-season games for the Ticats in 2021, tallying 44 receptions for 630 yards and hauling in four touchdowns.

He also made three playoff appearances, including six receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown in Hamilton's Grey Cup loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The 26-year-old from Metaire, La., came to the Ticats as a free agent in February 2020 after spending the 2018 season with the NFL's San Francisco 49ers and attending training camp with the Denver Broncos in 2019.

Dunbar played his collegiate football at the University of Houston, appearing in 51 games over four seasons and notching 180 receptions for 2,430 yards and 11 touchdowns.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2022.

The Canadian Press