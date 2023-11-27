Tiger Brands (JSE:TBS) Is Finding It Tricky To Allocate Its Capital

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. In light of that, from a first glance at Tiger Brands (JSE:TBS), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Tiger Brands, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = R3.1b ÷ (R26b - R7.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Tiger Brands has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Food industry average of 10% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Tiger Brands' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Tiger Brands.

So How Is Tiger Brands' ROCE Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Tiger Brands. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 25% that they were earning five years ago. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Tiger Brands becoming one if things continue as they have.

What We Can Learn From Tiger Brands' ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Tiger Brands is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. And long term shareholders have watched their investments stay flat over the last five years. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

