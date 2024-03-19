Tiffy Chen Makes Taiwanese Food Easy with Her 20-Minute Sesame Noodle Salad

Chen's recipe includes "bouncy, chewy noodles and crunchy vegetables coated in a rich, creamy sauce"

JENNIFER CAUSEY Tiffy Chen's Creamy Sesame Noodle Salad

“This is a very popular dish in Taiwan. It’s found at most markets and is often served at lunch because it’s refreshing while also being filling,” says food blogger Tiffy Chen.

“I wanted to create this delicious recipe—with bouncy, chewy noodles and crunchy vegetables coated in a rich, creamy sauce—so that you can enjoy it from the comfort of your own home,” adds the author of the Tiffy Cooks cookbook.

The 20-minute meal can be made ahead and is customizable according to Chen, who also makes the creamy sauce "in bulk" at the start of the week.

"Depending on how much time I have and what I’m craving, sometimes I’ll spruce it up by adding shredded chicken, thinly sliced eggs and a bunch of veggies!" she says.

8 oz. uncooked spaghetti

2½ Tbsp. black vinegar

2 Tbsp. Chinese sesame paste or tahini

1 Tbsp. unsweetened peanut butter

2 tsp. granulated sugar

¼ cup hot water

3 large eggs

¾ tsp. plus ⅛ tsp. kosher salt, divided

1½ tsp. olive oil

1 large English cucumber, cut into thin matchsticks

1 large carrot, cut into thin matchsticks

¼ cup thinly sliced scallion (2 to 3 scallions), plus more for garnish

2 tsp. chili oil (optional)

1. Cook noodles according to package directions until just al dente. Drain and rinse under cold running water, then drain again. Set aside.

2. Stir together black vinegar, sesame paste, peanut butter and sugar in a small bowl until smooth. Slowly pour in hot water, stirring until dressing is smooth and runny.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs and ⅛ teaspoon salt until well combined. Heat olive oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium high. Pour half of the egg mixture into skillet; cook, undisturbed, until bottom and edges are just set and no longer sticking to skillet, about 30 seconds. Flip and cook, undisturbed, until bottom is set, another 30 seconds. Using a spatula, slowly roll the egg into a log, and transfer to a cutting board to cool completely, about 5 minutes. Once egg has cooled, slice it crosswise into thin strips. Repeat with remaining egg mixture.

4. Toss together noodles, cucumber, carrot, scallions, egg strips and remaining ¾ teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Drizzle with sesame dressing and the chili oil, if using. Toss together until well combined.

Serves: 4

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

