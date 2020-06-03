Tiffany Trump Joins Blackout Tuesday Campaign On Instagram

Tiffany Trump posted a black square on Instagram as part of the Blackout Tuesday campaign.

President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter captioned her post on Tuesday with a quote from the author and activist, Helen Keller: “Alone we can achieve so little; together we can achieve so much.”

She also shared the #blackoutTuesday and #justiceforgeorgefloyd hashtags.

The Blackout Tuesday campaign swept across social media on Tuesday amid ongoing protests nationwide over the death of George Floyd and growing calls for racial justice. Floyd, a Black man, was killed in Minneapolis last week after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

Trump’s post drew a mixed response. Some commenters praised the 26-year-old Georgetown University Law Center graduate for appearing to show solidarity with protesters and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Critics recalled her father’s divisive rhetoric on demonstrators, who he has called “THUGS.”

