Tiffany Smith, wife of former Texans GM Rick Smith, dies of breast cancer at 49

Former Texans general manager Rick Smith announced that his wife Tiffany Smith died of breast cancer on Thursday. (Getty)

Tiffany Smith, the wife of former Houston Texans general manager Rick Smith, died Thursday of breast cancer. She was 49.

Rick Smith announced her death in a statement.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Tiffany Avery Smith my wife of 17 years, passed away today at 12:00 noon, after a fierce battle with Breast Cancer,” Smith wrote. “She was beautiful, courageous, and a wonderful wife and mother. I was honored to be her husband and I loved her dearly. My family and I, are in such gratitude for the outpouring of love and support we have received during her course of treatments. Thank you for your prayers, well wishes, dinners, rides to school, and all the many gestures of love and support we’ve received during this time. We are blessed to be in this community. God bless you all.”

Smith left his GM role to take care of his wife

Smith took an extended leave from his longtime post as the team’s general manager to be with his family and care for Tiffany in 2017. He had been the general manager since 2006 and the executive vice president of football operations since 2012.

Texans chairman and chief executive officer Cal McNair released a statement on the news.

“My family and the entire Houston Texans organization are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tiffany Smith,” McNair wrote. “She was a loving mother, wife and a strong figure for good in the Houston community. Our thoughts and prayers are with Rick, their three children and the entire Smith family.”

In addition to Rick, Smith is survived by their three children.

Rick Smith announced upon his leave that he remained committed to the Texans. If and when he returns to the team and in what capacity is not clear.

The Texans hired Brian Gaine as general manager after Smith stepped away from his role.

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Browns embarrassing 2011 draft attempt revealed

• Kaepernick’s lawyer goes hard on NFL owners, Trump

• Rams star gives janitor a once-in-a-lifetime gift

• Wetzel: Brady wins even if he’s the biggest loser

