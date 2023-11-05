Who Is Tiffany Haddish's Sister? All About Jasmine English

Tiffany Haddish’s younger half-sister, Jasmine English, appeared on season 1 of 'Claim to Fame'

John Shearer/WireImage ; Maarten de Boer/Getty Tiffany Haddish at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, ; Jasmine English "Kai" on 'Claim to Fame'.

Jasmine English’s claim to fame is her older half-sister Tiffany Haddish.

The actress has four siblings, including English, who appeared on the ABC series Claim to Fame. The sisters share the same mother, Leola English, who married Othello English when the comedian was young. In addition to the reality TV series, Haddish’s younger siblings include half-sister Tuesday, half-brother Justin and another half-brother.

As the oldest of her brothers and sisters, Haddish stepped up to care for her half-siblings after their mother suffered brain damage in a serious car accident in 1988.

“She was never the same after that,” Haddish told PEOPLE. “She wasn’t normal anymore.”

She added, “I was basically a 10-year-old mom. I was feeding them and dressing them. I was taking care of everybody.” Things became more difficult for the family when all five kids were placed in foster care when Haddish was 12.

“My sisters were placed together and my brothers were placed together but I was on my own,” the Girls Trip star explained. “The social workers had to stop telling me where they were because I would just get on a bus and go to them. I felt responsible for them.”

The siblings were reunited when Haddish was 15 and the kids were placed in the care of their grandmother.

So who is Tiffany Haddish’s sister? Here’s everything to know about Jasmine English.

She grew up in Los Angeles

English was raised in the Los Angeles area and attended Pacific Palisades Charter High School. She went on to attend Santa Monica City College but transferred to Academy of Art University in San Francisco where she played on the basketball team.

She went by Kai on Claim to Fame

John Fleenor/ABC/Getty Jasmine English (Kai) on 'Claime to Fame'.

English was one of 12 contestants who competed in the first season of Claim to Fame. In the competition series, hosted by brothers Kevin and Frankie Jonas, 12 contestants live together in a house and aim to deduce what each other’s celebrity connection is. Among her fellow competitors were Zendaya’s cousin, Brett Favre’s daughter, Keke Palmer’s sister and more.

English opened up about how she managed to stay afloat for so long in the series, and how she attempted to throw people off the trail.

"My strategy was to keep a low profile and keep my circle small in doing so. I hoped it would make the other players believe I have figured out most of their identities, therefore no need for me to really strategize with them," she revealed to Newsweek.

English added, "I also really tried to push that my relative was a singer. I was banking on no one having much knowledge on musical artists. To my surprise my strategy worked better than I could have imagined for quite some time."

Though she made it halfway through the first season, English was eliminated during week six of the show by Amara (Whoopi Goldberg’s granddaughter), who correctly guessed her celeb connection.

She doesn’t think she looks like Haddish

In addition to keeping a “low profile” on the show, English said she was able to progress forward each week because she and Haddish do not look alike.

"I have long curly hair, and most of the people in the house could not figure out my ethnicity for a couple of days," she told Newsweek. "My only concern was I sometimes sound the same as my sister when I speak and we have some of the same mannerisms."

She is a therapist and game designer

John Fleenor/ABC/Getty Jasmine English (Kai) on 'Claime to Fame'.

After it was revealed that she is Haddish’s sister, English shared her real name and also her profession. She is based in Los Angeles and has worked as an applied behavior analysis therapist since 2019, and also designs video games for Blue Maiden Games.

Haddish was supportive of English’s TV appearance

John Fleenor/ABC/Getty Dominique and Jasmine English (Kai) on 'Claime to Fame'.

English told Newsweek that Haddish "was 100 percent supportive" in her choice to go on Claim to Fame, she also had some cautionary words to share with her sister.

"She did make it a point to warn me that after this show I won't have as much privacy as she knows I would like and of course the negative and the positive aspects that come with it," English told Newsweek. "My big sis is protective and wanted to make sure I was mentally prepared for what was to come."

She’s grateful for Haddish

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty ; John Fleenor/ABC/Getty Tiffany Haddish at the Variety Antisemitism And Hollywood Summit in 2023. ; Jasmine English (Kai) on 'Claime to Fame'.

English’s gratitude for her big sister goes beyond her support on Claim to Fame. After her elimination, she shared with the contestants and hosts: “I am super duper proud of my sister. Our life was not easy and to see her success and her shine and how she is so graceful and always an inspiration to me.”

