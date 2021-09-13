Tiffany Haddish Wants Common to Propose with an Apartment: 'I Don't Want a Ring'

common, tiffany haddish

Common hasn't popped the question to Tiffany Haddish just yet, but when he does, she knows exactly what she wants.

The comedian, 41, stopped by the SmartLess podcast Monday, where she told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett that she wants her boyfriend, 49, to propose to her with "an apartment building."

"We don't live in the same house. I would love for him to always be my friend," she began. "If he decides he wants to marry me, cool. I don't want a ring, I want an apartment building."

And Haddish doesn't want just any apartment. She told the hosts, "You know they present you with a ring, I want him to present me with the deed to a duplex or a 36-plex. Present me with an apartment building."

When Bateman asked if Common knew what she was asking for, Haddish replied that the rapper was "aware," and said she's "crazy" for her request.

"I said, 'No, I'm not crazy. I'm smart,'" she said. "Because a marriage is a union of two businesses and the whole point of coming together is to grow yourselves, but also grow a family and make sure they have something to inherit."

Explaining why she was asking for an apartment, Haddish continued, "So this ring, they can inherit the ring but what's that? $2,000, $3,000? Maybe $10,000, what is that? But if you get an apartment building that will increase in value, the children will always be able to go to school, we'll always have something. If we get sick or something, we'll have something to cash out and be able to take care of ourselves."

She added, "Come at me with a deed, baby, don't come at me with a ring. Because if you're trying to buy my life and change my last name to your last name, a ring ain't gonna do it. We can get the ring after you can get the building."

Haddish and Common have been going strong for over a year. The actress first confirmed her relationship in August 2020, telling Steve-O on his podcast Steve-O's Wild Ride, "this is hands down the best relationship I've ever been in."

That same month, Common called his girlfriend a "wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person" during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. He added, "You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I'm happy."

Common previously told the PEOPLE Every Day podcast in July that his relationship with Haddish has made him a more "evolved" person.

"I think one of the important things about relationships for me has been to really know myself more and love myself and be able to express the things that I want," he told host Janine Rubenstein. "I've evolved and gotten to that place."

He added, "I listen and take things in and try to do my best to understand. I listen to what Tiffany would have to say about how she feels about something and just try to understand it instead of always having an answer."

Haddish was previously married to her ex-husband William Stewart, whom she split from in 2013. Common has never been married but is a dad to daughter Omoye Lynn, 24, whom he shares with ex, Kim Jones.