Tiffany Haddish to Support Karen Bass at L.A. Mayor Kickoff

Tiffany Haddish will be among the first celebrities to get involved in the 2022 campaign for Los Angeles mayor, as she appears this weekend at an event for Karen Bass.

Haddish, who is producing and starring in a biopic on Olympian Florence Griffith Joyner, will give welcoming remarks at a community kickoff event at L.A. Trade Tech on Saturday afternoon.

Haddish spent much of her youth in foster care, and Bass has been one of the leading voices on foster youth issues during her time as a lawmaker in Sacramento and in Washington.

Bass announced her candidacy for mayor last month. She released her first campaign video last week, in which she underscored her work in creating California’s film and TV tax credit in 2009, when she was Assembly speaker.

“When thousands of entertainment jobs were leaving L.A., I led the effort to increase local film production with changes in state policy,” Bass said in the ad.

Bass has picked up endorsements from numerous state and local politicians.

She is also set to have a fundraiser next month at the home of Barry Meyer, the former chairman and CEO of Warner Bros., and his wife, Wendy Smith Meyer. The Meyers have supported the Venice Family Clinic in its mobile outreach to the homeless population, and have also been active in supporting foster youth, including providing scholarships through USC. TV producer Dayna Bochco and Jay Roth, former executive director of the Directors Guild of America, are also listed as co-hosts.

A group of top entertainment attorneys — including Matthew Johnson, P.J. Shapiro, Gregory Slewett and Tara Kole — also held a Zoom fundraiser for Bass on Tuesday.

Bass is facing off against several candidates in next year’s mayoral campaign, including City Attorney Mike Feuer, Councilman Kevin de León and Councilman Joe Buscaino.

