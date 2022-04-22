Tiffany Haddish Says Her Dating Must-Haves Include a 'Good Credit Score and Good Hygiene'

Tiffany Haddish knows what she wants in a relationship.

The actress and comedian, 42, shared her dating dealbreakers and must-haves on Late Night with Seth Meyers Thursday.

Haddish first showed interest in the band's drummer and asked if he is married. He said that he's engaged, leading Haddish to open up about her love life.

"I'm back out in the streets," she said. "It's interesting, it's an adventure. I'm all about adventure. I'm back on the dating apps. I put all my requirements in my profile."

As for what the "requirements" are, Haddish said, "Good credit score 'cause I need to know you're responsible. You need to have good hygiene, that's really important to me. I can't stand bad breath and funky armpits."

Tiffany Haddish

Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty

Continued the Girls Trip star: "I've been attracted to a lot of hip-hop kind of guys. I don't mind them wearing jewelry. But if you own a bunch of diamonds but you don't own no land, that's a problem for me. Land, then diamonds. 'Cause where does the diamonds come from? The land. So own the land, then get the diamonds. I got diamonds 'cause I got land."

Haddish is back on the market after breaking up with rapper and actor Common, 50, in November. The two dated for more than a year before going their separate ways.

A source exclusively told PEOPLE at the time, "They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship."

common, tiffany haddish

Kevin Mazur/Getty Common and Tiffany Haddish

Common opened up about their split in December, telling Fox Soul's Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee Uncensored that Haddish is "one of the best people I've met in life" and "one of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I've met in life. That's what made me love her and be in love with her and want to be in a relationship with her and grow with her."

He shared that while they were able to "navigate" through the pandemic together, things changed when they "got back on the move."

"It really didn't allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship. I don't think the love really dispersed ... we weren't feeding the relationship ... neither one of us is gonna stop. We both care about our crafts and what we do," Common explained in part.

"We care about love too and partnership, but I think the energy that has been put into our careers and continuing to want to do the things that we do for ourselves and for people ... it was hard for me to balance all of that and keep the relationship fed."

Haddish revealed she and Common were dating in an interview with Steve-O on his podcast Steve-O's Wild Ride in August 2020. The two met on the set of the 2019 film The Kitchen where they became friends, Haddish said.

She added that at the time it "wasn't anything sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else." It was after they went on a virtual Bumble date in April 2020 that their relationship blossomed.