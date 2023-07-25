Tiffany Haddish says Common broke up with her over the phone and, no, it wasn't mutual

Tiffany Haddish said she had "the healthiest, the funnest relationship" with Common. (Mark J. Terrill / Invision / Associated Press)

Emmy-winning actor Tiffany Haddish is opening up about her breakup with rapper Common — and, no, it wasn't mutual.

It was “the healthiest, the funnest relationship I’ve ever had,” she told the Washington Post in a profile published last week. Haddish revealed that she felt her relationship with the rapper-turned-actor, whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn, was the safest one she'd ever had.

The two met in 2018 when they were filming her movie “The Kitchen” and became friends, she said. Then, in May 2019, she joined Bumble and got into the dating thing, only to have the app approach her to do something for charity. She enlisted then-pal Common to join her on a virtual date in April 2020 to raise money for frontline workers during the pandemic.

Haddish confirmed the two were an item that summer and revealed they were isolating together during the COVID-19 pandemic. But after about a year of dating, Haddish said the "Silo" actor began to withdraw.

If there's quiet quitting a relationship, it appears that's what Common's approach was. Haddish said she didn't receive an invite to a concert in New York, for a birthday party for former President Obama, and for Common’s own birthday before he ultimately broke the relationship off over the phone.

“It wasn’t mutual,” she told the Post. “It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘OK. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. OK?’”

Common did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment Monday.

“I’m a pretty positive person, and I’m here to have an experience,” Haddish told the outlet. “I would love to have a partner to experience it with. But also, I guess I’ve been alone for so long. And so used to being abandoned, I expect it. Which is sad, right?”

In January 2022, Haddish made a post-break-up virtual appearance on “The Tonight Show,” and the “Girls Trip” star addressed the matter by rolling it into a joke about her DUI arrest in Georgia earlier that month.

“I can say this, Jimmy ... I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four ... in uniform. I wasn’t expecting it. I wasn’t expecting that at all,” she told host Jimmy Fallon.

“And now I got a really great lawyer, and we’re going to work it out. I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better!” Haddish joked.

Haddish stars in Disney's "Haunted Mansion," a Justin Simien-directed film filled with grim, grinning ghosts that opens in theaters July 28.

In the movie, Rosario Dawson stars as Gabbie, a single mother who moves into a mansion with her son, played by Chase W. Dillon. Upon finding out the house is haunted, the two enlist the help of a psychic (Haddish), a priest (Owen Wilson), a paranormal tour guide (LaKeith Stanfield), a historian (Danny DeVito) and the clairvoyant Madame Leota (Jamie Lee Curtis) to cleanse their new abode of its cursed spirits.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.