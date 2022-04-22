Tiffany Haddish reveals she’s ‘back on the dating apps’ after breakup with Common

(Getty Images)

Tiffany Haddish has shared her dating requirements now that she’s “back on the dating apps” following her breakup with rapper Common.

On 21 April, the Girls Trip star appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she revealed that dating has been “interesting” and an “adventure”.

“I’m all about adventure. I’m back on the dating apps,” the 42-year-old comedian said, adding that she’s listed all the requirements for her next relationship in her dating profile.

“Good credit score, because I need to know you’re responsible,” Haddish began. “You need to have good hygiene, that’s really important to me. I can’t stand bad breath and funky armpits.”

The actress then explained her preference for men who own land over men who have diamonds. “I’ve been attracting a lot of hip-hop kind of guys and I don’t mind men wearing jewellery,” Haddish said. “But if you own a bunch of diamonds but you don’t own no land, that’s a problem for me.”

Meyers suggested that dating might be difficult for Haddish, considering men might be intimidated by her celebrity status. But for Haddish, she’s the one that’s intimidated. “I don’t know if they’re intimidated, I think all men are scary. I think y’all all scared.”

In November, Haddish and Common - whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lyn - broke up after a year of dating. The two have been open about their relationship since calling it quits, with the 50-year-old rapper calling Haddish “one of the best-hearted” and “most authentic and caring people” he’s met. Common cited both of their busy work schedules as cause for their breakup.

“It really didn’t allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship,” the rapper and actor explained on an episode of Fox Soul’s “Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee Uncensored”.

“I don’t think the love really dispersed, we weren’t feeding the relationship, but I think the energy that has been put into our careers and continuing to want to do the things that we do for ourselves and for people,” he said.

During an appearance on the same show in December, Haddish expressed she was “disappointed” in Common’s response when he claimed busy schedules were the cause for their breakup, “because that’s not what you told me,” she said.

“I wish him nothing but joy and happiness,” Haddish said. “He will always be cool.”