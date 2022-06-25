Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Roe v. Wade Decision, Reveals Adoption Plan: 'I Want to Be Present'

Shafiq Najib
·3 min read
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Tiffany Haddish poses backstage during the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Tiffany Haddish poses backstage during the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked)

Randy Shropshire/Getty for Hollywood Unlocked

Tiffany Haddish is sharing her thoughts on the recent Roe v. Wade ruling.

Prior to hosting the Hollywood Unlocked second annual Social Impact Awards on Friday, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent star opened up to PEOPLE about the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the abortion bill as well as her plan to adopt children.

"I think it's about locking up people of color. I think it's a way to put more people in jail, and I also think it's a way to control women's bodies," Haddish, 42, says of the new law. "That's why I'm going to run for Congress. I'm going to write a bill to make it illegal for men to masturbate. How about that?"

Calling the news "upsetting," Haddish also tells PEOPLE how the ruling will create "more suffering."

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Tiffany Haddish speaks on stage during the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Tiffany Haddish speaks on stage during the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked)

Randy Shropshire/Getty for Hollywood Unlocked

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Recalls Growing Up in Foster Care: 'I Thought I Was Going to Die There'

"If you're going to make it illegal for me to make choices with my body, then it should be illegal for you to masturbate because you killing people when you do that," she shares.

"Every time you jack off, that's, what? A billion people dead. No chance to live. I'm just saying," the actress continues. "You touch yourself; you a murderer."

Roe v. Wade is a landmark Supreme Court decision of 1973 that granted women the right to an abortion in every state.

The Supreme Court's 6-to-3 ruling reverses nearly 50 years of precedent and will completely change the landscape of women's reproductive rights by giving individual states the power to decide whether to allow the procedure. It is estimated that nearly half the country will enact near-total bans in the coming months.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While speaking to PEOPLE at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, the Grammy-Award-winning comedian also revealed her goal to become a parent, which she plans to accomplish through adoption, saying, "it's very difficult."

"As a black woman, trying to adopt a white baby, it's hard out here. They won't let you. They let white people adopt black babies, Asian babies, Mexican babies, but they don't let black people do that. Why is that? Come on, people," she shares.

"But it's actually a joke, but that is a real topic we should be discussing out here on the streets, why you can't like interracially adopt when you're... That's a whole other situation," she explains. "Anyways, once I finish these two, I got two more movies to do and then I'll adopt."

"Because I want to be present," she adds. "If I'm going to be a parent, I want to be a present parent."

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Tiffany Haddish poses backstage during the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Tiffany Haddish poses backstage during the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked)

Randy Shropshire/Getty for Hollywood Unlocked

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Releases Her First Children's Book: 'So Important to Play Make-Believe'

Friday's event organized by Jason Lee's media company celebrated talents and individuals from the music, film, media, political, social, and creative industries. The ceremony also highlights "the narrative of addressing the importance of Black ownership, amplifying Black voices, and reclaiming narratives," per the Hollywood Unlocked. Among high-profile figures who made appearances and were honored throughout the night included, Lizzo (Fearlessness Award), Floyd Mayweather (Pioneer Award), Jenifer Lewis (Perseverance Award), and Karen Bass (Community Award — virtually).

The star-studded night also saw Mariah Carey in attendance as a surprise guest to present the award to Mayweather, 45.

In her opening monologue, Haddish discussed the event's objective, saying, "we are here to honor and celebrate each other because  we don't need to wait for them folks to validate us."

"We are enough. And besides, we ain't go that kind of time. The whole damn world's going crazy," she adds. "We cannot wait to celebrate us. We have to do it now."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Plouffe sisters help Canada advance to women's 3x3 basketball semifinal

    ANTWERP, Belgium — The Canadian women’s 3x3 basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the FIBA World Cup 2022 after back-to-back wins on Saturday. Canada defeated top-seeded Germany 22-13 and then topped the United States 14-10 to move on to the tournament's next round. The semifinal and final will both be on Sunday. "I am just super proud of our team," Michelle Plouffe said after the second win of the day. "We came in here, and to us, we thought we could get to the podium, but I think to ot

  • Kate Middleton just got caramel babylights for summer

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took a trip to Cambridge on 23rd June 2022 and it seems that Kate Middleton has a new hair look: a babylights balayage.

  • Olivia Colman leads celebs in open letter against Rwanda deportations

    Celebrities have united against the Government’s plan to deport people to Rwanda blasting their decision to use the African nation as a “dumping ground” for refugees. Stars including actors Olivia Colman, Sir Mark Rylance, Emma Thompson, poet Benjamin Zephaniah and England footballer Anita Asante wrote an open letter organised by Together With Refugees. Many of the signatories have heritage from African Commonwealth countries, including the actress Sophie Okonedo, and actors Martins Imhangbe and Lucian Msamati.

  • Federal government freezes Hockey Canada funding over handling of assault allegations

    The federal government has put Hockey Canada on notice. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday the organization's access to public funds has been frozen, effective immediately, over its response to an alleged sexual assault and subsequent out-of-court settlement. The move comes after Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were grilled by MPs earlier this week during a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing. "We were all expecting answers to all th

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Canada's Myles Creighton hopes to end Latinoamerica season on top

    Myles Creighton has always wanted to wear the Maple Leaf on his golf gear. Now that he can as a member of Golf Canada's young pro squad, he's having a career season. The product of Digby, N.S., was named to the national sports organization's roster in mid-March and has proudly represented Canada on the PGA Tour — Latinoamerica since. He's the highest ranked Canadian heading into the third-tier tour's championship tour this week and the highest ranked golfer from the Maritimes on any tour. "I tak

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Former NHLer Reid Boucher signs in KHL despite sexual assault charges

    Reid Boucher, a former New Jersey Devils draft pick, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor in 2011.

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Report: Coveted coach Barry Trotz is stepping away from hockey

    Barry Trotz is reportedly passing on the Winnipeg Jets job to focus on his family, but isn't ruling out a return to coaching in the future.

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion ,6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • NHL awards: Toronto forward Auston Matthews named 2021-22 Ted Lindsay Award winner

    Auston Matthews is your Ted Lindsay Award winner as the league's most valuable player, as voted on by his NHL peers.

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • Gibson continues high-scoring output to help Bandits down Alliance for 4th straight win

    Shane Gibson posted 25 points to continue his high-scoring output and led the Fraser Valley Bandits past the visiting Montreal Alliance 97-81 for the franchise's fourth consecutive victory on Friday. The 6-foot-2 guard, who averaged 23.6 points in the three straight Fraser Valley wins prior to the Montreal matchup, posted 21 of his points from the three-point line, shooting 7-for-9 from 3-point range. James Karnik of Surrey, B.C., added 16 points off the bench for the Bandits in his first profes

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Bobby Webster reveals how long the Raptors have been tracking Christian Koloko

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster discusses where they had Christian Koloko ranked on their big board, how long they have been following his basketball career and more.&nbsp;

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidel