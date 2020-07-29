Tiffany Haddish tears up explaining that racism keeps her from having kids: 'Knowing that they're gonna be hunted or killed'

Tiffany Haddish admits she’s afraid to have children — and the reason why should give pause.

The comedian appeared on Carmelo Anthony’s podcast, What’s in Your Glass, this week and while talking about the Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death, she said that racism has kept her from having her own children. The 40-year-old Girls Trip star said while she’s considered it, she doesn’t want to bring kids into a world where they could potentially be “hunted or killed” because of their skin color.

Haddish, who attended Floyd’s memorial and protested in L.A. in June, said, “I’m not a fearful person, but I’ve watched many of my friends — not ‘many,’ but more than two of my friends growing up, be killed by police officers. It makes you feel like, dang, as a Black person we are being hunted. I’ve always felt like that: We’re hunted and we’re slaughtered. It’s like they get this license to kill us and that’s not OK.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Haddish, with her freshly shorn head, went on to say, “I’m older now, a little older, and people are always like: Are you going to have a baby? When are you going to have some babies?” (She’s a divorcee, and was recently linked to rapper and activist Common during quarantine.)

She continued, “There's a part of me that would like to do that, and I always make up these excuses like, 'Oh, I need a million dollars in the bank before I do that.’ I need this. I need that. But really, it's like, I would hate to give birth to someone that looks like me, knowing that they're gonna be hunted or killed."

Tiffany Haddish cries as those gathered at George Floyd's memorial service in Minneapolis on June 4 pause silently for eight minutes and 46 seconds. (Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

At that point, Haddish was visibly upset getting the words out, but added, “Why would I put someone through that?”

Anthony, who has a teenage son with BH90210’s LaLa, replied, “It’s scary to even think about that.”

That led to Haddish pointing out, “White people don't have to think about that. That’s something they don’t have to think about.”

Story continues

Tiffany Haddish speaking during the Laugh Factory's Say Their Names: A Civic Engagement event on June 12, 2020 in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Haddish said that “now we have to come together as a community,” adding that while people may not “all agree on the same things,” we need to “find some common ground and move forward as human beings.”

Haddish also talked about growing up in foster care and her personal efforts to bring about change. She talked at length about her idea to open a supermarket that offered cooking lessons and literary workshops.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: