Tiffany Haddish Poses for Swimsuit Photoshoot in Hawaii amid DUI Case

The actress and comedian was arrested in November after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel of her car

Tiffany Haddish/Instagram

Tiffany Haddish is sharing a look at a trip to Hawaii amid her ongoing DUI case.

On Saturday, the comedian and actress — who currently faces two misdemeanor charges after she was arrested in Beverly Hills in late November for allegedly falling asleep at the wheel of her vehicle — shared a post on Instagram, which showed her on a black sand beach.

“I Love being silly on the black sand beach. I have always wanted to do a swimsuit photo shoot. This silly one will do for now, Haddish, 44, captioned her post, adding the hashtags, "Hawaii," "#SheReady" and "#Hana," which is an area in the east of Hawaii that includes Hana Town.

Tiffany Haddish/Instagram Tiffany Haddish poses on a beach in Hawaii in a photo shared on her Instagram

Haddish's beach-themed "photoshoot" began with a shot of the actress looking away from the camera, as she strolled through the black sand while wearing a blue, green and gold print swimsuit and blue shorts, while holding a print scarf.

The star — also wearing sunglasses — then twerked and showed off some moves at the water's edge in a short clip that followed.

The next snaps featured a variety of poses from Haddish, including one of her lying in the sand and holding her sunglasses in her mouth.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Haddish’s carousel ended with two photos of her kneeling in the sand, with the hills of Hawaii seen behind her. In one, she posed with her arm behind her head, while the final picture showed her looking away with her sunglasses dangling between her lips.

Tiffany Haddish/Instagram Tiffany Haddish poses in the water on a Hawaii beach in a photo shared on her Instagram

Related: Tiffany Haddish Wishes Herself Happy Birthday Following DUI Arrest: ‘Ready for My Next Chapter’

Haddish's trip took to Hawaii comes about after she was arrested on Nov. 24, when the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) received a call in the early hours of the morning related to a woman whose vehicle was stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive, while still running. (Early last year, the actress was also arrested for another DUI-related incident.)

Story continues

Shortly after the November arrest, the actress told Entertainment Tonight that "this will never happen again," adding, "I'm going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries." She also shared with the outlet that her car, a Tesla, had self-parked in the street when she had fallen asleep.

Haddish then celebrated her 44th birthday on Dec. 3 and shared her thoughts for the future in a post on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to me🎼🎶🎵🎶!!!!!. I am ready for my next chapter in life,” her caption began.



“I have more music and Another Book coming and I can’t wait to share with the world all of the work I have been doing for My Family and All my Real Unicorns,” she continued.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.