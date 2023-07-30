Tiffany Haddish Opens Up About Fertility Struggles
Tiffany Haddish is getting candid about her motherhood journey.
While Haddish has long expressed her desire to become a mom, she just revealed that she's dealt with many pregnancy losses.
During an interview with the Washington Post, Haddish took a phone call with her OBGYN's office and shared that she had recently suffered her eighth miscarriage.
"Well I'll be honest with you. This would be my eighth one," Haddish said while speaking with a nurse.
She continued, "I’ve got a uterus shaped like a heart. It just won’t keep anything in."
As for how she was coping with the news, Haddish admitted that she didn't want to talk about it yet and had only told one of her friends.
"I don’t want people saying, 'Are you OK? Are you all right?'" she shared. "Like a wounded animal, I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds."
While Haddish didn't share anything else about her experience, she expressed that she had been reconsidering her path to motherhood. She admitted that she had been questioning how much time she could actually devote to an infant with her career.
Instead, Haddish said she was thinking it might be better to adopt an older child — which she previously discussed while taking parenting classes back in 2021.
"Between 6 and 10, get them right in there, because you can mold their mind right there, right? They're still malleable all the way until, I think, they're 21. That's what I think," Haddish said on her then-boyfriend Common's Mind Power Mixtape podcast.
