Tiffany Haddish opens up about 2021 breakup with Common: It 'wasn't mutual'

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about her 2021 split from Common.

The comedian said her breakup with Lonnie Rashid Lynn, who is better known as Common, “wasn’t mutual,” she told The Washington Post.

Common shared the news of their breakup in December 2021 on an episode of "Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee Uncensored," calling it mutual. He said Haddish is "one of the best people I've met in life."

“It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?’”

She said that her time with Common was “the healthiest, the funnest relationship I’ve ever had."

“It’s where I felt safest out of all the relationships I’ve ever had," she continued. Things took a turn, she said, when Common didn't invite her to a number of events — including his birthday party. Later, he broke up with her over the phone, she said.

USA TODAY has reached out to Common's representative.

Haddish, who also revealed in The Washington Post profile that she just went through her eighth miscarriage, added that she's still on the lookout for love. “I’m a pretty positive person, and I’m here to have an experience,” she said. “I would love to have a partner to experience it with."

Haddish confirmed their relationship in 2020 during an appearance on "Steve-O's Wild Ride!" podcast.

"I am in a relationship," she said before specifying who, eventually confirming her partner was Common.

Haddish said she met Common while they were both working on the 2019 film "The Kitchen."

"He was kind of like my love interest (in the movie) … and we kinda became friends," she said. "Then I went into this period of dating … and at this point our friendship was getting a little bit more than friendship but not quite because COVID happened and we were like quarantined. So then we're like Face-timing all the time."

