Tiffany & Co Unveils Its Most Expensive Piece Of Jewellery Ever Made

Photo credit: CBS Photo Archive - Getty Images

Tiffany & Co has just unveiled its most expensive piece of jewellery in history.

During a high-jewellery showcase in Dubai, the brand revealed a reimagined version of an archival piece - the 1939 World's Fair necklace - which features the over 80-carat Empire Diamond in its centre; the jeweller's most expensive piece of jewellery ever created.

The spectacular piece is uniquely transformable; should the owner wish, the Empire Diamond can be removed from the necklace and worn separately as a very impressive statement ring.



Despite the World's Fair necklace currently being for sale, Tiffany & Co declined to disclose the exact value. Experts have estimated that the piece would cost somewhere between £15 million and £22 million, reports WWD.



Whoever purchases the item would also receive a lifetime service, whereby a Tiffany jeweller would be on-call to convert the special piece to however you want to wear it, from necklace to ring and then back again.

Photo credit: @maximdenisenko

It's the most expensive piece from the brand since it was first founded in 1837. The central Empire Diamond - a D colour, type IIa, internally flawless oval diamond - is the largest that the House has ever offered, second only to the 128.54 carat Tiffany Diamond, which is not for sale and has been labelled by the brand as 'priceless'. The Tiffany Diamond has previously been worn by Audrey Hepburn, Lady Gaga and, most recently, Beyoncé.

The Empire Diamond is fully traceable; it was mined in Botswana, cut and polished in Israel, and set in Tiffany’s workshop in New York City.



Photo credit: @maximdenisenko

The jeweller announced earlier this year that it would reimagine its archival World's Fair necklace, which was originally set with an aquamarine stone weighing in excess of 200 carats.

Back in 2019, the jeweller set an industry first for sustainable luxury, after announcing that it will be sharing the exact journey of its diamonds, by identifying the specific country or region where each individual diamond was mined, as well as where it was cut, polished and set.

