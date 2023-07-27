Tiffany & Co. Debuts Return to Tiffany X Beyoncé Collection

In honor of Beyoncé’s groundbreaking Renaissance World Tour, Tiffany & Co. is unveiling a new Return to Tiffany x Beyoncé limited-edition collection.

One of the American jeweler’s legacy collections, the Return to Tiffany line is marked by its recognizable heart tag and inspired by a key ring from 1969. The debut capsule collection reinterprets the house’s legacy motif, infusing it with the iconography and spirit of Queen B’s world tour.

More from WWD

One hundred percent of profits from the sales of the collection will benefit the About Love Scholarship program, an ongoing partnership among Tiffany & Co., BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation. The proceeds will expand upon the $2 million pledged in 2021 for scholarship funding for students in the arts and creative fields at five historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs): Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Central State University in Ohio.

Since its inception, the About Love Scholarship program has supported more than 100 students. The program is part of Tiffany Atrium, the jeweler’s social impact platform, which launched in July 2022 with the mission to advance professional opportunities for historically underrepresented communities in the jewelry and creative industries, reflected in its three core pillars: creativity, education and community. The Return to Tiffany x Beyoncé collection coincides with the one-year anniversary of Tiffany Atrium.

Tiffany & Co. serves as the official jeweler for the Renaissance World Tour, an evolution of the partnership between Tiffany and Beyoncé that started with 2022’s “Lose Yourself in Love” campaign, starring Beyoncé. The most Grammy Award-winning artist has performed wearing custom-designed Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Tiffany HardWear and Elsa Peretti jewelry, among other classic Tiffany creations.

Story continues

Coinciding with Beyoncé’s weekend performance in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the collection debuts at Tiffany.com in the U.S. on Saturday.

Best of WWD

Click here to read the full article.