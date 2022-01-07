Tiffani Thiessen Posts Sweet Throwback Photo of Saved by the Bell Cast: 'Hitting the Slopes'

Tiffani Thiessen Instagram

Tiffani Thiessen is throwing it back!

On Thursday, the 47-year-old actress shared a sweet throwback image on Instagram of herself and her Saved by the Bell costars on a ski trip.

In the shot, Thiessen, who played Kelly Kapowski, smiles beside Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who starred as Zack Morris, and Lark Voorhies, who portrayed Lisa Marie Turtle.

"#tbt Hitting the slopes with this ol' gang," Thiessen captioned the snapshot.

In the comments section, some other SBTB costars chimed in on the image, including Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley. (Lopez, 48, starred as A.C. Slater while Berkley, 47, played Jessie Spano on the hit sitcom)

"Where was I tho?!" wrote Lopez, as Berkley added a laughing emoji.

SAVED BY THE BELL -- "The Last Year Dance" Episode 201 -- Pictured: (l-r) Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren as Jessie Spano, Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater, Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Morris, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/Peacock)

Trae Patton/Peacock

Thiessen's throwback photo came about a few months after she and her SBTB costars paid tribute onscreen to Dustin Diamond in the season two premiere of the SBTB reboot. The episode premiered on Peacock in November.

There, Thiessen and her costars honored the late actor by gathering in character at their high school hangout, The Max, to remember the loveable goof Screech Powers, whom Diamond played for over 12 years in the original show and its spinoffs.

As they sampled the "newest addition," to The Max menu, the spaghetti burger – inspired by Screech – Lopez commented, 'It's a little weird, but great," to which Voorhies, 47, responded, "Kind of like Screech!"

Diamond died in February 2021 at age 44 from carcinoma, three weeks after he was diagnosed with the relentless form of cancer.

He did not appear alongside his costars in Peacock's SBTB reboot, which initially premiered in 2020, though executive producer Franco Bario told Variety he had spoken to Diamond about "possible stories that would include him in Season 2" prior to his death.