Tietto Minerals Limited's (ASX:TIE) Shift From Loss To Profit

Tietto Minerals Limited (ASX:TIE) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Tietto Minerals Limited engages in the gold exploration activities in Côte d’Ivoire and Liberia in West Africa. With the latest financial year loss of AU$12m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$17m, the AU$146m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Tietto Minerals will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Tietto Minerals is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Metals and Mining analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of AU$28m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 100% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Tietto Minerals given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that generally a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Tietto Minerals has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

