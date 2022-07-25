Ties a knotty problem for French MPs as they argue over ‘sloppy dress’ codes

Eric Ciotti - Thomas Coex/AFP

A French conservative MP has given his Leftist rivals a public dressing down by calling for ties to be made compulsory in parliament amid complaints his colleagues are lowering the tone of the National Assembly.

In the blue corner of "cravate-gate" is the hard-Right National Rally party led by Marine Le Pen and conservatives from the traditionalist fringe of the Republicans Party.

In the red corner is a coalition between hard-Left MPs from the France Unbowed party (LFI) and Socialists and Greens called Nupes, which combined has become the main opposition force after June’s legislative elections.

Nupes has called for the National Assembly to better reflect the wider French population, fielding a baker and a hotel chambermaid as candidates. It insists parliamentary dress code should also change with the times. LFI MP François Rufin recently appeared in parliament in a football shirt.

Sported a Hawaiian shirt

Another colleague has sported a Hawaiian shirt.

However, Eric Ciotti, the Republicans Party MP in the Alpes-Maritimes, said the rot must stop and that he was issuing a formal request to the parliamentary speaker to impose tie-wearing and stamp out other types of sloppy dress codes.

“I am asking for the tie to be made compulsory…to prevent certain MPs, notably from France Unbowed, from wearing increasingly casual attire,” he said.

The issue, he said, was not “trivial” as wearing ties “visually unifies” the National Assembly and allows MPs to “focus on what really matters: what they have to say”.

His call was backed by the populist National Rally, whose 89 MPs are under politburo orders to wear ties as part of a drive to raise their credibility as a future governing party.

Jean-Philippe Tanguy, RN MP for the Somme, said: “It so happens that it is customary for men to wear a tie. You can’t re-write that.”

His RN colleague Laure Lavalette, said: “When you go to a wedding, in the main you dress up. As we are not far-Leftists or Islamo-Leftists, we respect the institution and that means women wear tailored jackets and pretty tops. The same should apply to parliament."

'MPs turn up in T-shirts'

But Ugo Bernalicis, France Unbowed MP for the Nord département said: “If you at look at our European neighbours, lots of MPs turn up in T-shirts, jeans, hoodies. That’s the way it is, they reflect the country.”

Parliamentary rules stipulate that MPs should wear “neutral” clothing or “tenue de ville” (semi-formal attire) but make no mention of ties.

The lack of clarity has left workwear open to interpretation over the ages. In the 1970s, for example, female MPs including Michèle Alliot-Marie, the former defence and foreign minister, were turned away from parliament for wearing trousers.

The tie incident is the latest sign of tensions in an explosive Assembly where President Emmanuel Macron no longer commands an absolute majority. His Renaissance coalition, which is struggling to muster a majority for various bills, declined to take sides.