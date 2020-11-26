What time is Boris Johnson's December tiers speech later?

Boris Johnson will speak after Matt Hancock reveals which areas are in which tier. (PA)

Boris Johnson is set to hold a speech ahead of England’s transition from lockdown to the new local tier system.

The prime minister is expected to give a press conference about the new restrictions, which will again see areas put into one of three tiers of limitations.

It is hoped the rules, which are stricter for some businesses than the previous model, will keep COVID infections down over winter as England is released from lockdown.

The health secretary, Matt Hancock, is due make a statement on which local authorities will be placed into which bracket on Thursday morning, which Johnson’s conference coming later.

What time will the tiers be announced?

Hancock will tell the House of Commons which tiers will apply to England’s areas in the House of Commons at 11.30am.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will outline which tiers apply to England's local authorities on Thursday. (PA)

The minister will make a statement and finally reveal the rules that areas will live under once lockdown ends on 2 December.

What is the new tier system?

The new set of tiers appears similar to the pre-lockdown model, which saw an area placed into one of three tiers – 1, or medium, being the most lax and 3, or very high, being the tightest.

Ministers have insisted the strategy did bring the R number – a measure of how fast the coronavirus outbreak is spreading – down, but not enough that a second lockdown was avoided.

Now, the tiers have been tightened up.

The new tier system has some differences to the last attempt at local restrictions. (Photo by Keith Mayhew / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

In Tier 1, people will be told to work from hope where possible and stick to the rule of six when meeting people. Spectators for sports will be allowed to return with limited capacity in grounds.

In Tier 2, pubs and restaurants can only sell alcohol with a substantial meal, and spectators for sports will be allowed with a lower capacity than in Tier 1.

It will not be possible to meet people you don’t live with indoors, unless they are in your support bubble. Outdoors, the rule of six will apply.

Tier 3 will see a ban on spectators, pubs and restaurants will have to operate as takeaway services only, and residents will not be able to meet people they don’t live with indoors or outdoors.

While hospitality venues will need to contend with these tighter rules, the 10pm curfew has been pushed back to 11pm.

It has also been announced that non-essential shops and gyms can be open in all three levels and the ban on outdoor grassroots sport and collective worship will also be lifted.

What areas are likely to go into Tier 3?

Areas will be placed into different tiers based on factors including the rate of infection in people aged over 60, the infection rate in people of all ages, whether infections are rising or falling, the rate of positive COVID-19 tests and the pressure on the NHS.

Regionally, over-60s are infected at the highest rate in Yorkshire and the Humber, with a weekly infection rate of 265 per 100,000 people, followed by the North East on 264, the West Midlands with 243 and the East Midlands on 224.

The North West had a rate of 201.

London, the South East, the South West and East of England are the only English regions with a rate below 200 – the capital has a rate of 142 and the South East is on 119.

The South West’s rate is 101 and East of England is the lowest on 87.

It is hoped the restrictions will keep infections down after lockdown is ended. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images via Getty Images)

Swale, in Kent, has become England’s coronavirus hotspot with its infection rate topping the country’s charts.

It had a rate of 535 infections per 100,000 people in the week up to 21 November, followed by Thanet with 493, Hull with 490 and East Lindsey, Lincolnshire, on 442.

Hyndburn, in Lancashire, with 432 and Stoke on 431 are also among the areas with the worst infection rates.

However, nothing has been confirmed yet about whether these areas will go into Tier 3 and this will be revealed by Hancock in parliament.

Will any areas be in Tier 1?

The focus on strengthened tiers to slow a post-lockdown resurgence of COVID-19 has led to speculation if any area will be able to stay in the lowest level of restrictions.

Whether any local authority is put into Tier 1 will be confirmed by Hancock, but the areas with the lowest infections rates include South Hams, in Devon, with just 56 infections per 100,000.

It is followed by Mid Suffolk on 58 and Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly with 59.

The Isle of Wright is also on 59, while Teignbridge in Devon is on 60 and Tendring, Essex, is on 62.

What time is Boris Johnson's speech?

Details of the prime minister’s speech have yet to be confirmed but chancellor Rishi Sunak said he will be speaking from Downing Street later.

He is expected to discuss the tier system.

Johnson is now out of self-isolation after coming into contact with Tory MP Lee Anderson who later tested positive for coronavirus.

