Tierney gets 1st goal for Panthers in 5-1 win over Red Wings

  • Florida Panthers center Chris Tierney (71) is congratulated for his goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    1/6

    Red Wings Panthers Hockey

    Florida Panthers center Chris Tierney (71) is congratulated for his goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Florida Panthers defenseman Matt Kiersted (3) and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Robert Hagg (38) go for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    2/6

    Red Wings Panthers Hockey

    Florida Panthers defenseman Matt Kiersted (3) and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Robert Hagg (38) go for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) attempts a shot as Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    3/6

    Red Wings Panthers Hockey

    Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) attempts a shot as Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jordan Oesterle (82) and Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27) go for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers won 5-1. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    4/6

    Red Wings Panthers Hockey

    Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jordan Oesterle (82) and Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27) go for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers won 5-1. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic, left, watches the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    5/6

    Red Wings Panthers Hockey

    Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic, left, watches the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a save as Florida Panthers defenseman Matt Kiersted (3) and Detroit Red Wings left wing David Perron (57) watch during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    6/6

    Red Wings Panthers Hockey

    Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a save as Florida Panthers defenseman Matt Kiersted (3) and Detroit Red Wings left wing David Perron (57) watch during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Florida Panthers center Chris Tierney (71) is congratulated for his goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Florida Panthers defenseman Matt Kiersted (3) and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Robert Hagg (38) go for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) attempts a shot as Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jordan Oesterle (82) and Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27) go for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers won 5-1. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic, left, watches the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a save as Florida Panthers defenseman Matt Kiersted (3) and Detroit Red Wings left wing David Perron (57) watch during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
GEORGE RICHARDS
·3 min read

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran Chris Tierney scored his first goal of the season in his second game with Florida, and the Panthers scored four times in the second period to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Thursday night.

Rookie Matt Kiersted also scored his first goal for the Panthers, who have won seven straight against the Red Wings and 17 of the last 19 meetings. Tierney and Kiersted were recalled this week from Charlotte of the AHL and provided a boost for a team that’s been dealing with injuries and illness.

Eetu Luostarinen, Josh Mahura and Matthew Tkachuk had Florida’s other goals, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves.

Jonatan Berggren scored for the Red Wings, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 36 shots.

The Panthers played at home for the first time in December after a five-game trip out West.

“It was so nice to be able to come back home and play that way in front of our fans,” Tkachuk said. “It was such a complete effort as guys really stepped up. I’m not going to lie, it is not easy going from the road to coming back for this one. It was very important for us to take care of this home ice.”

Tierney scored with 1:55 left in the first period, Luostarinen made it 2-0 1:47 into the second, and Mahura scored 58 seconds later.

Berggren’s goal came at 8:08 of the second to get Detroit within 3-1. Kiersted and Tkachuk scored within a 45-second span for the Panthers later in the period.

“We didn’t give ourselves much of a chance,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. “Turnovers, lost battles, lost battles at the blue line. We’re a team that prided itself on not giving up much in space. ... We retreated. I’m disappointed. It was a really easy night for Florida. Interesting to see how our team responds from this.”

Tierney played his 563rd career game. He spent his first four seasons with San Jose and the next four with Ottawa.

BARKOV RETURNS

The Panthers had their captain back as Aleksander Barkov returned after missing the past two weeks with pneumonia.

Barkov missed the Panthers’ home game against the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 26 as well as the team’s five-game trip.

“He is not just a good player, he is an elite player,’’ Florida coach Paul Maurice said.

NOTES: Panthers center Anton Lundell and goalie Spencer Knight both missed Thursday’s game because of illness. ... Florida was also without defenseman Radko Gudas and forward Patric Hornqvist, both of whom remain in concussion protocol after being knocked out of a game at Seattle on Saturday night. The Panthers have since placed Hornqvist on long-term injured reserve. ... Detroit was without defenseman Olli Maata (illness) and Jake Walman was a healthy scratch.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Visit Dallas on Saturday.

Panthers: Visit Tampa Bay on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Simons' career-best 45 points carries Portland past Utah

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored a career-high 45 points and blocked a potential 3-pointer with 4.6 seconds left to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 116-111 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. The Jazz led 111-110 after Kelly Olynyk’s twisting jumper and then had a chance to tie it at 114, but Simons swiped the ball from Jordan Clarkson as he rose for a 3-point attempt from the right angle. The Trail Blazers had lost seven of their last eight games before winning this thril

  • Who was Canada's best athlete in 2022?

    Marie-Philip Poulin led Canada to a dominant year in women's hockey, but is it enough to crown her as the Canadian athlete of the year?

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Canada's Marielle Thompson scores silver medal at ski cross World Cup opener

    Canada's Marielle Thompson claimed women's World Cup ski cross silver in the season-opening event on Thursday in Val Thorens, France. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund in the final, while Switzerland's Talina Gantenbein finished third in the event.Thompson was pleased with her performance despite a hiccup in the final. "Stoked to start the season on such a good note," Thomson said in a release. "I made a little mistake in the final that cost me but looking forw

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Penguins' Letang returns to practice 10 days after stroke

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice with his teammates Thursday, just 10 days after suffering the second stroke of his career. The 35-year-old Letang remains out indefinitely, with the club describing him as “day to day.” Letang said he felt “pretty good” after being greeted by stick taps from his teammates when he skated onto the ice at the team’s practice facility. Still, the married father of two called the experience “scary,” particularly for his

  • Canada's Olympic gold medallists in speedskating have eye on world record

    CALGARY — After an Olympic gold medal, going where no team as gone before drives Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais. The trio captured gold in women's speedskating team pursuit in Beijing in February after four years of making the event a priority in their training. Canadian women have a strong history in the six-lap race, which features two teams of three racing both the clock and each other, but Ottawa's Weidemann and Blondin and Maltais of La Baie, Que., are Canada's first

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson 'week to week' with knee injury

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh sounded doubtful Monday about Lamar Jackson's availability for this weekend's game at Pittsburgh. Jackson left Sunday's 10-9 win over Denver with a knee injury. Harbaugh said after the game that it was not a season-ending type of injury. On Monday, he provided an update. “He's been through the MRIs, and I would say it's kind of week to week. It's going to be a weekly thing, so as the week goes on we'll see for this week,” Harbaugh sai

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • Watson rusty in return but Browns get 27-14 win over Texans

    HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson struggled in a sloppy performance in his first game in 700 days but a punt return for a touchdown by Donovan Peoples-Jones and two defensive TDs were plenty enough to give the Cleveland Browns a 27-14 win over the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday. In the same stadium where he played his previous game, a rusty Watson threw for 131 yards with an interception in his debut for the Browns (5-7) against his former team in his return after serving an 11-game NFL suspension f

  • Fontecchio lifts Jazz past Warriors in short-handed matchup

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Simone Fontecchio dunked with 1.4 seconds remaining off Nickeil Alexander-Walker's steal and the Utah Jazz beat the Golden State Warriors 124-123 on Wednesday night in a matchup of short-handed teams. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins sat out for Golden State, while Utah was missing Lauri Markkanen and Mike Conley. Curry skipped the game because of soreness in his left ankle, Green has tightness in his left hip and Andrew Wiggins has a strained right adductor

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — After digging themselves into a couple of enormous holes in two ugly losses on the road, the Toronto Raptors gathered before tipoff Saturday to talk about getting out to a better start. Message received. O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Raptors led virtually from tipoff en route to a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. "We just wanted to regroup, be better. It was a bad feeling in the locker room," said Scottie Barnes, who had 17 points and a season-h