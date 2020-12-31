Tier 4: Three quarters of England under strictest Covid measures from Thursday, Matt Hancock says

(AFP via Getty Images)

Millions more people will be placed under tough Tier 4 restrictions from Thursday amid a dramatic rise in coronavirus cases across the country, the Health Secretary said.

It means that more than three quarters of England’s population will be living under strictest measures. The North East, as well as parts of the Midlands, the North West, and the South West of England are among the regions affected.

Matt Hancock also told MPs that some areas including Liverpool and North Yorkshire would be moved from Tier 2 to Tier 3.

“The new variant means that three quarters of the population are now going to be in Tier 4 and almost all of the country in Tiers 3 and 4,” he said.

“And I know that Tier 3 and 4 measures place a significant burden on people, and especially on businesses affected, but I am afraid it is absolutely necessary because of the number of cases that we’ve seen.”

The new measures will see an additional 20 million people placed into Tier 4, joining millions in London and parts of the South East and East of England already living under the restrictions.

This means a total of 44 million people will now be in Tier 4, or 78 per cent of the population of England.

Mr Hancock also announced that the UK had 530,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine available from Monday, after the jab was approved by regulators on earlier on Wednesday.â€¨He told MPs he wanted rid of the “blasted” coronavirus restrictions as he pledged to speed up the vaccine roll-out.

Tory former minister Mark Harper, chairman of the Covid Recovery Group, noted AstraZeneca’s chief executive said the company could produce up to two million doses of its vaccine a week and asked the Government to match this ambition.

He said: “So we can get everyone over 65, which is nearly 90% of the (people at) risk of death and hospitalisation, done in seven weeks – by the third week of February – and then remove those restrictions?

“Every focus of Government now has to be on that task, it’s the central overriding task of the Government, and can I ask him to say the Government is up to doing that?”

Mr Hancock said he agreed with “every single word” said by Mr Harper, adding: “We need to roll out this vaccine as fast as possible. The NHS can deliver at the pace he mentions if we can get the manufacturing up to that speed as well.”

The Health Secretary said the Government is working with AstraZeneca to “make that happen” and noted how one dose of the vaccine can protect a vulnerable person, also telling MPs: “That way we can get rid of these blasted restrictions as soon as possible.”

The areas to into Tier 4, according to the Department of Health, are:

– the city of Leicester

– Leicestershire (Oadby and Wigston, Harborough, Hinckley and Bosworth, Blaby, Charnwood, North West Leicestershire, Melton)

– Lincolnshire (City of Lincoln, Boston, South Kesteven, West Lindsey, North Kesteven, South Holland, East Lindsey)

– Northamptonshire (Corby, Daventry, East Northamptonshire, Kettering, Northampton, South Northamptonshire, Wellingborough)

– Derby and Derbyshire (Derby, Amber Valley, South Derbyshire, Bolsover, North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield, Erewash, Derbyshire Dales, High Peak)

– Nottingham and Nottinghamshire (Gedling, Ashfield, Mansfield, Rushcliffe, Bassetlaw, Newark and Sherwood, Broxtowe)

– Birmingham and Black Country (Dudley, Birmingham, Sandwell, Walsall, Wolverhampton)

– Coventry

– Solihull

– Warwickshire (Rugby, Nuneaton and Bedworth, Warwick, North Warwickshire, Stratford-upon-Avon)

– Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent (East Staffordshire, Stafford, South Staffordshire, Cannock Chase, Lichfield, Staffordshire Moorlands, Newcastle under Lyme, Tamworth, Stoke-on-Trent)

– Lancashire (Burnley, Pendle, Blackburn with Darwen, Ribble Valley, Blackpool, Preston, Hyndburn, Chorley, Fylde, Lancaster, Rossendale, South Ribble, West Lancashire, Wyre)

– Cheshire and Warrington (Cheshire East, Cheshire West and Chester, Warrington)

– Cumbria (Eden, Carlisle, South Lakeland, Barrow-in-Furness, Copeland, Allerdale)

– Greater Manchester (Bolton, Bury, Manchester, Oldham, Rochdale, Salford, Stockport, Tameside, Trafford, Wigan)

– Tees Valley (Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland, Stockton-on-Tees )

– North East (County Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, North Tyneside, Northumberland, South Tyneside, Sunderland)

– Gloucestershire (Gloucester, Forest of Dean, Cotswolds, Tewkesbury, Stroud, Cheltenham)

– Somerset Council (Mendip, Sedgemoor, Somerset West and Taunton, South Somerset)

– Swindon

– Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole

– Isle of Wight

– New Forest

