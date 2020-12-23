Tier 4 restrictions extended across England to include Sussex, Norfolk and Suffolk

(AP)

Large swathes of east and southeast England are to be placed in the toughest tier 4 level of coronavirus restrictions on Boxing Day in response to growing concern over the virulent new variant of Covid-19, health secretary Matt Hancock has announced.

Areas going into the tier 4 from a minute past midnight on 26 December include all of Sussex, Oxfordshire, Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.

Also moved up to the top restriction level - which will see all non-essential shops shut and residents subject to a “stay home” order - are the remaining parts of Essex and Surrey not already in tier 4, along with all of Hampshire apart from the New Forest, which moves into tier 3.

Meanwhile, Bristol, Gloucestershire, Somerset, Swindon, Northamptonshire, Cheshire and Warrington all move up to tier 3, requiring pubs and restaurants to close except for takeaways and deliveries.

The Isle of Wight is moved directly from tier 1 up to tier 3. And Cornwall and Herefordshire will move from tier 1 to tier 2, leaving only the Isles of Scilly under the mildest level of controls in England.

Mr Hancock said: "This is not news that anybody wants to deliver and I’m truly sorry for the disruption it causes.

“But I think people know how important it is that we take decisions like this to keep people safe and to protect the NHS.”

At a Downing Street press conference following a meeting of the government’s coronavirus operations (CO) committee, Mr Hancock also revealed the arrival of another concerning new variant from South Africa.

He announced travel restrictions on South Africa and ordered recent arrivals from the country to self-isolate.

Today’s tiering announcement indicates growing concern over the spread of the variant believed to be behind the dramatic recent spike in Covid-19 cases in London and the southeast.

Areas affected are currently in tier 2 but are geographically next-door to the tier 4 hotspots immediately around the capital.

Mr Hancock said the new variant was “spreading at a dangerous rate” and was driving a 57 per cent rise in cases across the country over the past week.

Story continues

Average hospital admissions with Covid have hit 1,909 a day - the highest rate since the height of the first wave in mid-April, he said.

Some 18,943 people are currently in hospital with coronavirus and there were 691 deaths reported on Tuesday.

“That’s 691 people who have died just before Christmas and our hearts go out to their families and their loved ones,” said the health secretary.

Mr Hancock said that the three-tier regionalised system first announced by Boris Johnson in October had shown itself to be effective in controlling the original strain of Covid-19.

But he added: “We also know that tier 3 is not enough to control the new variant. This is not a hypothesis. It is a fact. And we’ve seen it on the ground.”

Read More

Earlier lockdown in England could have saved more than 20,000 lives

Matt Hancock leads briefing on tier 4 restrictions – follow live

Another new Covid variant found in UK from South Africa

Covid-19 rules are important – but we should cut Sturgeon some slack