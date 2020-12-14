What are the Tier 3 rules as London faces new Covid restrictions?
Londoners are bracing for a move up into the strictest level of coronavirus restrictions, with an announcement due this afternoon.
Tier 3 restrictions will see pubs and restaurants forced to close across the capital during what is usually their busiest time of the year.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock is set to confirm the city’s fate during a statement to MPs in the House of Commons.
London, Essex and Hertfordshire are expected to make the jump up from Tier 2 on Wednesday.
But as health experts admit the picture looks “gloomy”, what can the city’s 9 million residents expect from a toughening up of measures?
Here’s a breakdown of the Tier 3 rules:
Home
No mixing is allowed with other people indoors apart from your household or bubble, nor can you meet in a private garden.
However, up to six people can meet outside in public parks or playgrounds.
Hairdressers/Beauty salons
These can open but will be expected to operate in a Covid-secure manner or risk closure.
Pubs, bars and restaurants
These must close except for takeaway, delivery and click and collect services.
Shops
All shops can open but must operate in a Covid-secure manner.
Theatres and cinemas
These, as well as bowling alleys, nightclubs and casinos must all close.
Work advice remains for people to work from home whenever possible.
Travel
Official advice is to limit travelling as much as possible and reducing the number of journeys you take wherever possible.
You can continue to travel within your area for reasons such as:
For work
For education
To access charitable or youth services
To carry out caring responsibilities
For moving house
To visit your support bubble
To receive medical support
Education
All nurseries, schools, colleges and universities can remain open.
However, some councils have already advised teachers and heads to move learning online.
Hotels
Hotels, B&Bs, campsites, holiday lets and guest houses must close.
There are a limited number of exceptions listed on the Government website, including people who need temporary accommodation while moving house or attending a funeral.
Places of worship
These are allowed to be open but people must stick to their own household or support bubble.
Weddings and funerals
No more than 15 guests are permitted at weddings, receptions and wakes. Only 30 guests at funerals.
Amateur sport and exercise
Organised adult sport can take place outdoors but not inside if it involves social mixing.
All organised sport for children and elite athletes is allowed.
Gyms and pools can open but must be Covid secure.
Spectator sports and concerts
No public attendance is permitted at spectator sport or indoor performances.
Elite sport events may continue to take place without spectators.
Read More
Battle lines are drawn over closing schools early in London
London Tier 3 move ‘could come today’ as cases rise in every borough
London on brink of Tier 3 with decision due to be announced today