Tier 3 move ‘devastating’ for London’s arts and hospitality sectors, say industry figures

The Government’s move to put London into Tier 3 is “devastating" for the capital’s arts and hospitality sectors, say industry figures.

The change, which comes into force on Wednesday, means pubs, cafes and restaurants have to close except for takeaways, deliveries and click and collect services and theatres can not host live audiences.

Theatre producer Cameron Mackintosh, who brought a production of Les Miserables back to Shaftesbury Avenue after lockdown, said he no longer trusted the Government.

He said: "The sudden volt face by the government in deciding to immediately put London into Tier 3 and shut down the West End is devastating for both the theatre and the economy.

"Even worse it smacks of panic and makes all our considerable and costly efforts to ensure the safety of both performers and audiences alike, widely praised by the health authorities, seem worthless – breaking any sense of trust between us as an industry and the government departments we’ve been trying to build a rapport with.

"The commercial theatre has had virtually no support from the Treasury, apart from the offer of quite expensive loans – which we, unlike the subsidised theatre, have been asked to give personal guarantees to repay.

"A lot of us do not want to go into debt to pay for losses caused by diktats completely out of our control. The constant changes of rules and advice we have received is impossible for any business to react to. A private company behaving like this would be subject to legal charges from its investors.

“Yet the government seems to play with our rights and liberties with impunity. We have almost 100 mostly self-employed performers and staff working on Les Misérables – The Staged Concert at the Sondheim Theatre. At a stroke, this government has tipped them into unemployment just in time for Christmas – Bah Humbug to the Prime Minister and the men in white coats.”

Ian Wright, chairman of the Food and Drink Federation which represents the UK’s vast food and drink industry, told the Standard: “The announcement placing London into tier 3 with so little notice is shocking and irresponsible.

“It will impact all businesses, and be particularly bad for those having to prepare for a no deal Brexit looming. The decision will seriously impede the ability of companies to prepare for the end of the transition period. It will certainly exacerbate the disruption to the capital’s food supply. Government must come forward with clear proposals to support those impacted businesses.”

Julian Bird, Chief Executive of Society of London Theatre, said the news was “devastating”.

He said: "The past few days have seen venues beginning to reopen with high levels of Covid security, welcoming back enthusiastic, socially distanced audiences.

"Theatres across London will now be forced to postpone or cancel planned performances, causing catastrophic financial difficulties for venues, producers and thousands of industry workers - especially the freelancers who make up 70% of the theatre workforce.

" We urge Government to recognise the huge strain this has placed on the sector and look at rapid compensation to protect theatres and their staff over Christmas in all areas of the country under Tier 3 restrictions.'

Theatres Trust director Jon Morgan said venues had “worked incredibly hard” to be safe for audiences.

He said: “They have done so at great risk as it is currently impossible to secure production insurance. The tiers system means more uncertainty and risk for months to come unless there is a government backed insurance scheme for theatre production like there is currently for film and television. 2020 has been a catastrophic year for theatre and today’s announcement has compounded that. ”

Andreas Labridis, of high-end Greek restaurant OPSO in Marylebone, said it would be “devastating” for the hospitality industry.

He added: “We could be heading towards the perfect storm for hospitality - this includes closing our restaurants and losing out on the much anticipated Christmas trade, the unknown full impact Brexit will have on future product prices and supply chain and finally, the challenges our industry will be up against, once free movement of workers comes to an end.”

Steve Ryan, of Dalston’s 40FT brewery, said: “Tier 3 is basically lockdown again, right when we are counting on sales the most. December sales get us through January and February.

“Once again the government fails to give us any warning. Our industry has become the scapegoat for their incompetence.

“Every month we've had to change our business. In order to reopen this month we turned our taproom into a restaurant serving substantial meals. Now we're back to lockdown rules.”