Tier 3 in London: Hospitality bosses say ‘government is killing this industry’ as businesses plead for support

Empty tables: London’s restaurants have once again been forced to close (Getty Images)

Following Matt Hancock’s announcement that London, from today, must now live under Tier 3, hospitality bosses across the capital are calling on the government to provide much needed support as they once again face financial ruin. Yesterday there were warnings that the new restrictions would lead to a £700 million “nightmare before Christmas.”

The rules for Tier 3 mean all restaurants, pubs and bars have now been forced to close, though they are still be able to offer delivery, takeaway, click and collect and drive-through services. In the busiest trading week of the year, when spend per head is typically at its highest, the transition into a higher tier is devastating news for countless places who have struggled through an unrelenting year; moreover, the short notice means many have now added to their pile of debts, having already ordered from suppliers to meet the pre-Christmas rush. For others, repaying deposits will prove painful.

“To close with no notice at the most crucial time of year for us is devastating – we’ve lost any chance of making up some of the losses this year over the festive period and £000s of worth of food and drink will go to waste as fridges full of food are emptied,” said David Moore of Pied à Terre. “We desperately need more support for our sector, without it there is a very slender chance of survival for any of us independents."

With Public Health England figures consistently showing that around three per cent of Covid-cases can be traced back to restaurants and bars, those working in them are feeling unfairly singled out: “Tier 3 is a lockdown in disguise, punishing hospitality more than any other industry. Christmas and New Year were already looking bleak, and now we’re staring down the barrel,” said Kricket co-founder Rik Campbell.

Sam Harrison of Sam’s Riverside told the Standard: “My team and I are absolutely gutted. This might push my restaurant and many others over the edge. We have just invested a huge amount in outside marquee, Christmas decorations and Christmas planning. All for nothing. We have 150 booked for Christmas Day and 100 for NYE which now can’t go ahead. None of it makes sense.

“People are allowed to pack the West End, shops and public transport, but not allowed to come to a well-managed, safe restaurant. This government is killing this industry. Retail can be done online, restaurants can’t. On top of that, and with this madness over Christmas, there will be a further lockdown in January. My team and I are actually crying. It’s that bad.”

There is confusion elsewhere over, for instance, why hairdressers may still work, but restaurants have been shut. Other inconsistencies have left many feeling bewildered. On Saturday, transport secretary Grant Shapps pledged £3million to provide up to 80,000 more seats on coach services over Christmas to allow people to get home more easily. “Close pubs and restaurants in London because the virus level is ‘too high’. Now subsidise the same Londoners to leave on packed, stuffed coaches to spread it around the country… where pubs are open…?!” wrote Sambrooks chief marketing officer Kieran Monteiro in an incredulous message to the Standard.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “Putting hospitality businesses back into lockdown, which is effectively what Tier 3 amounts to, is not going to tackle increasing infection rates.

“There’s still no hard evidence that hospitality venues are a significant contributor for the spike in infections. Cases were higher at the end of the last lockdown – during which hospitality was shut down – than at the start. The spread is being predominantly driven through schools – even the Mayor of London has pointed this out and called for schools to stay shut until January. Yet, once again, it is hospitality that will take the hit.”

The feeling among many is that – when they are at their weakest – they are being left to fend for themselves. Allegra’s Patrick Powell asked for those in charge to follow the example set elsewhere. “The government now needs to follow France and Germany’s example and provide more support for business owners," he said. "The schemes in these countries are far more beneficial to employees and companies alike. Emmanuel Macron has actually met with unions and hospitality business owners throughout the pandemic, I feel that the restaurants in the UK are not being consulted at all. The government’s handling of the hospitality sector has been a disgrace and shows a complete lack of understanding on their part.”

Business leader Ruth Duston, who oversees 13 central London business districts, representing more than 5,000 businesses in South Westminster added: “Even more critically, we must ensure that London can pull safely though this period so businesses are able to help power our national recovery. If they do not receive additional support they will not be there to power our recovery when we emerge the other side. We must back London, so that it may back the rest of the UK.”