Tier 3 lockdowns: how each region's support package compares

Greater Manchester

Greater Manchester is home to 10 councils and the largest labour market outside south-east England. Highly skilled jobs have grown over the past decade, but most work is in sectors such as retail, hospitality, tourism, construction and care, where pay rates tend to be low and pockets of deprivation persist. The case for more Covid-19 support has focused on the region’s relatively high business density compared with other regions.

Sheffield city region

Related: South Yorkshire leaders condemn 'tawdry' tier 3 process

Taking in areas including Sheffield, Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley, the region has high levels of deprivation as well as flourishing and emerging manufacturing sectors such as aerospace and healthcare. Tourism had also been driving the hospitality sector.

Liverpool city region

The region encompasses six local authorities: Halton, Knowsley, Liverpool, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral. Unemployment rates have been falling over the past decade, from a peak of 10%, though wage rates are low in comparison to the rest of the country. As in some other post-industrial northern cities, hospitality and leisure has become an increasingly vital sector, supporting 50,000 jobs across the region.

Lancashire

Covering Lancashire county council, Blackburn with Darwen council, Blackpool council and Lancashire’s 12 district councils, the area is home to a slightly older population than surrounding areas, and jobs growth has lagged behind. The retail and health sectors account for around a third of all employment, followed by a manufacturing base.

* The funding formula: £8 per head for test and trace and £20 per head for business support, according to the communities secretary, Robert Jenrick

** Test and trace: Though still subject to talks, funding is expected to be used to help additional staff. Some local authorities have separately reached agreement with the government on accessing data in order to try to reach contacts who cannot be reached centrally.