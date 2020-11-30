Tier 2 rules: Can I stay and order drinks after eating a meal?

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

From 2 December, England will leave a nationwide lockdown and move back into a three-tier system first tested in October.

But this time around Boris Johnson has warned that the restrictions are tougher in a bid to drive the R-number below one, which he conceded had not happened last time.

The new rules mean more than 32 million people will be placed in tier 2, including those in London, Essex, Norfolk, Suffolk, Liverpool, Warrington, Cheshire, Reading, Bath, Devon, Dorset and York.

One of the biggest rule changes this time is that in tier 2 (high alert) you will not be able to drink alcohol without also having a “substantial meal” at the same time.

On 23 November, Mr Johnson told the House of Commons: “In tier 2, alcohol may only be served in hospitality settings as part of a substantial meal.”

Other changes include an extension of the 10pm curfew to 11pm - meaning people have to make last orders by 10 o’clock but do not need to have vacated the premises. In tier 3 hospitality will be closed altogether.

But for those who can open - what does the alcohol rule really mean?

How does the alcohol rule work?

The rule in tier 2 is that pubs and bars must close unless they are operating as restaurants and serve food alongside the alcohol. They also must provide table service only.

But this had led to some confusion over whether people could, for example, have lunch in a pub and then drink for the rest of the afternoon.

On 29 November, Downing Street confirmed that customers would have to leave the venue once they finish eating their meal - and cannot continue to drink if they are no longer eating.

“We've been clear that, in tier 2 I believe, that you need to have a substantial meal if ordering any alcohol and it remains the case that the guidance says that once the meal is finished, it is at that point [you have to leave],” it told the BBC.

MP George Eustice, secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs, went further to explain: "I think you can finish your drink provided you are at a table and you have had a drink with a meal then, of course, you can finish your drink as well.

"What you probably couldn't do is have a small meal and then sit at the table all night ordering drink."

What is a substantial meal?

In October when a similar rule was used, housing secretary Robert Jenrick ruled out a packet of crisps qualifying as a “substantial meal”, telling LBC that a Cornish pasty could be considered a “normal meal” if it was ordered with a salad and chips.

The guidance only qualifies a “substantial meal” as "a full breakfast, main lunchtime or evening meal".

Which tier are you in?

On Thursday, Matt Hancock announced which tiers each area of England will fall under from Wednesday.

You can find out which alert level your area falls under using the postcode search available on the government website. Or use this list of all regions by tier.

The NHS Covid 19 app will also be updated and show which local alert level applies in which area.

