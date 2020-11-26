What are the Tier 2 COVID lockdown rules – and which areas are included?
Watch: How England's new three-tier COVID system will work
England is returning to a three-tier system of coronavirus restrictions after the national lockdown ends on 2 December.
Boris Johnson announced the “tougher” system on Monday, with the government listing which areas are in which tiers on Thursday.
Numerous areas were placed in Tier 2 (see the full list at the bottom of this page).
Here are key guidelines people in Tier 2 areas must follow...
People are banned from indoor socialising with others they don’t live with
Social gatherings of up to six people are allowed outdoors
The majority of businesses are allowed to remain open, provided they are COVID secure
Pubs must close unless they can double as a restaurant. They can only serve alcohol if it comes with a substantial meal
Pubs and restaurants must close at 11pm, with last orders at 10pm
Other venues such as casinos, cinemas, theatres and museums must close at 11pm
Attendance at shows, performances or sporting events is allowed at whichever is lower out of a 50% capacity, or maximum 2,000 people outdoors and 1,000 indoors
People can attend places of worship but, while inside, are not allowed to socialise with others they don’t live with
Up to 15 people can attend wedding ceremonies and receptions, with up to 30 at funerals
Organised sport, physical activity and exercise classes can continue outdoors. Indoors, they are only permitted if it is possible for people to avoid mixing with people they do not live with
The following venues are allowed to open in all three tiers...
Non-essential retail shops, as well as indoor and outdoor markets
Leisure centres, gyms, dance studios, golf courses, swimming pools, riding centres, outdoor playgrounds
Close contact personal care shops such as barbers and hairdressers, beauty salons, tattoo parlours, nail salons, spas and beauty services, massage parlours and tanning salons
Public buildings such as libraries and community centres
These are the areas of England in Tier 2...
North West
Cumbria
Liverpool City Region
Warrington and Cheshire
Yorkshire
York
North Yorkshire
West Midlands
Worcestershire
Herefordshire
Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin
East Midlands
Rutland
Northamptonshire
East of England
Suffolk
Hertfordshire
Cambridgeshire, including Peterborough
Norfolk
Essex, Thurrock and Southend on Sea
Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes
London
all 32 boroughs plus the City of London
South East
East Sussex
West Sussex
Brighton and Hove
Surrey
Reading
Wokingham
Bracknell Forest
Windsor and Maidenhead
West Berkshire
Hampshire (except the Isle of Wight), Portsmouth and Southampton
Buckinghamshire
Oxfordshire
South West
South Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip and Sedgemoor
Bath and North East Somerset
Dorset
Bournemouth
Christchurch
Poole
Gloucestershire
Wiltshire and Swindon
Devon