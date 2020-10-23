Tier 1 lockdowns in England: latest Covid restrictions explained

The government has announced that areas in England deemed to require additional precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus will be placed in one of three tiers of restrictions.

These go from tier one, where the risk of coronavirus spread is described as medium, to tier three, where the risk is described as very high.

Tier 1 currently covers everywhere in England not specifically placed into tiers 2 or 3.

default

These local lockdown restrictions are on top of the general advice and guidance given in England on how to protect yourself against contracting the virus – frequent washing of hands, the use of face coverings on public transport and within enclosed spaces, and social distancing by staying at least 2 metres apart.

For areas in tier one, the additional restrictions mean:

The “rule of six” applies, meaning socialising in groups of more than six people is prohibited, whether indoors or outdoors.

Tradespeople can continue to go into a household for work and are not counted as being part of the six-person limit.

Businesses and venues can continue to operate but pubs and restaurants must ensure customers only consume food and drink while seated, and must close between 10pm and 5am.

Takeaway food can continue to be sold after 10pm if ordered by phone or online.

Schools and universities remain open.

Places of worship remain open but people must not mingle in groups of more than six.

Weddings and funerals can go ahead with restrictions on the number of people who can attend (15 and 30 respectively).

Exercise classes and organised sport can continue to take place outdoors, and – if the rule of six is followed – indoors.

If you are living in an area that is in tier one, the NHS Covid-19 app will say that you are in Local Covid Alert – Medium.

You can also check which level your area is rated at using the government’s own postcode checking service.