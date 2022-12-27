Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure's (TSE:TWM) Dividend Will Be CA$0.01

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The board of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.01 per share on the 31st of January. This payment means the dividend yield will be 3.9%, which is below the average for the industry.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Based on the last payment, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 163.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 18% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 7 years. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has grown earnings per share at 11% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 24% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning. Is Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

