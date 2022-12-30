Tidal Wave Auto Spa Opens Six Brand New Locations in Final Week of the Year

Tidal Wave Auto Spa
Top 10 Conveyer Car Wash Company Expands in Alabama, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas

THOMASTON, Ga., Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Wave Auto Spa opened six new locations this week, closing out a busy year of expansion for one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country. The six new locations are now open and serving customers in Columbia, SCClute, TXMarshall, TXMobile, ALMuscle Shoals, AL, and Moore, OK.

To celebrate these grand openings and share the Tidal Wave car wash experience with the community, free washes will be offered at all six new locations from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through next Wednesday, Jan. 4. Each new location will also be offering new members any monthly unlimited membership plan for just $9.99 for the first month - now through mid-March.

"December has been a record-breaking month for us," said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "We opened 13 brand new locations this month, and I am extremely proud of our team for their hard work that allowed us to finish the year strong. 2022 was a great year and I am looking forward to bringing the convenience of our conveyor car wash and industry-leading car-care technology to more people and communities than ever before in the new year ahead."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded by Scott and Hope Blackstock in 1999. Together, they committed to building an exceptional car wash experience with the highest-quality washes, best-in-class locations, and top-tier customer service.

Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Unlimited Wash Club for the best value and car wash experience. Members enjoy 30 days of unlimited washes for just one low monthly payment. Wash once a day, every day! Plus, unlimited wash plans can be used at any Tidal Wave location in the country. Tidal Wave also offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans - perfect for businesses with multiple company cars.

Give the gift of a clean car for the new year with a Tidal Wave gift card. An ideal choice for the holidays, birthdays or celebrations, a Tidal Wave Auto Spa gift card can fit any gift-giving need. Gift cards are reloadable and can be purchased online or at the nearest Tidal Wave location. For more information, visit https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/gift-cards.

Tidal Wave is committed to giving back to the communities they serve - and make it easy to raise funds for schools, churches, civic groups, sports teams and more through their fundraising program. For more information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa's fundraising program, please visit http://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/fundraising.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, Georgia. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology, pristine customer service and attractive locations that are welcomed into their communities. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. The company currently has 136 locations across 21 states. Tidal Wave has been recognized as one of the top 10 conveyor car washes and was included in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies. The company has a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and has given more than $1 million to organizations serving individuals with special needs since it's founding.

