Tidal Wave Auto Spa Opens Five New Locations in Midwest This Week

Tidal Wave Auto Spa
·3 min read

Top 10 Conveyer Car Wash Company Expands in Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota and South Dakota

THOMASTON, Ga., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, opened five locations on Wednesday, Dec. 7, including new locations in Clive, IAHopkinsville, KYAustin, MNWinona, MN, and Watertown, SD.

To celebrate these grand openings, each of the five new Tidal Wave Auto Spa locations will be offering free washes from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through next Wednesday, Dec. 14. Tidal Wave will also be offering for a limited time new member specials at these locations. Now through February, new members can sign up for any monthly unlimited membership plan for just $9.99 for the first month.

"Opening five locations in a week takes an incredible level of teamwork, and I am extremely proud of our dedicated team for making it a reality," said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "I am particularly excited about our expansion in the Midwest and the opportunity to provide industry-leading car care technology during the cold winter months ahead. Each of our Midwest locations is uniquely built to serve our customers in cold temperatures, taking the stress off our customers and providing clean car happiness year-round."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded by Scott and Hope Blackstock in 1999. Together, they committed to building an exceptional car wash experience with the highest-quality washes, best-in-class locations, and top-tier customer service. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car wash technology, introducing Graph-X4 as its premium wash option in 2022. Graph X4 provides powerful four-layer protection for vehicles from dirt, pollutants, and UV rays, paired with space-age sparkle.

Stop by for a single wash or join the Unlimited Wash Club for the best value and car wash experience. Members enjoy 30 days of unlimited washes for just one low monthly payment. Wash once a day, every day. Plus, unlimited wash plans can be used at any Tidal Wave location in the country. Tidal Wave also offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans — perfect for businesses with multiple company cars.

Give the gift of a clean car this holiday season with a Tidal Wave gift card. An ideal choice for the upcoming holidays, birthdays or celebrations, a Tidal Wave Auto Spa gift card can fit any gift-giving need. Gift cards are reloadable and can be purchased online or at the nearest Tidal Wave location. For more information, visit https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/gift-cards/.

Tidal Wave is committed to giving back to the communities it serves — and makes it easy to raise funds for schools, churches, civic groups, sports teams and more through the company's fundraising program. For more information about how to partner with Tidal Wave Auto Spa for that next fundraiser, please visit http://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/fundraising.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company that was founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, Georgia. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of its 128 locations across 18 states. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate its accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave has been recognized as one of the top 10 conveyor car washes and was included in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest-Growing Companies. The company has a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and, since its founding, has given more than $1 million to organizations serving individuals with special needs.

