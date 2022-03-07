Tickitin: A Platform That Charges No Fees for Live Event Tickets

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / New York-Anyone who has ever bought a ticket for a live event finds out quickly that there is often more to the price than what is advertised. As stated in a 2018 report from the Government Accountability Office, 27% of a ticket's price, on average, can include fees, which are not always disclosed to the purchaser. On top of this, inflation is also raising the cost of seeing your favorite artist, which has the potential to affect the rebound the live event industry is anticipating now that the worst of COVID's impact is presumed to be behind us. To potentially increase the attendance of concerts, sports games, and theater productions, Tickitin.com , founded by its 26-year-old CEO Eli Cohen, is eliminating fees from the cost of tickets.

Why Fees Have the Potential to Discourage the Public From Attending Live Events

To understand why service fees have become part of the prices of tickets and why it may be possible to eliminate them, it can help to know some possible reasons for why they were implemented in the first place.

"Let's say you go to a baseball game and want to get a soft drink," Tickitin says. "You know that you can go to a fast food restaurant and get one for $1.50, but at the game, you are charged $10. Why is that?"

The answer lies in part in the contract the distributor may have signed with the venue. "To be able to sell that soft drink, they will probably have to split some of their profits with the venue. That's often why these prices get so inflated," Tickitin explains. "The sale of event tickets, then, is similar. The seller might increase the ticket's cost in order to pay the venue for their share of profits. This is one issue we are working to address by offering tickets without any fees included."

How Inflation Is Raising Ticket Prices, Potentially Reducing the Number of People Who Will Attend Live Events

Across venues, the cost of attending a concert, theater performance, or sports game is reported to be rising. It has been reported that the resale price per ticket for sporting events has risen approximately 28% while concerts have seen a jump of 45%.

It remains to be seen how inflation may affect event attendance in 2022, especially since numbers were rising with the transition to a post-pandemic society. However, it can be assumed that more expensive tickets will mean that at least some people will reconsider their purchase.

How Tickitin Is Working to Encourage More People to Attend Live Events

"We analyzed the events ticketing industry and learned that there are many service fees and convenience fees that increase the cost of tickets," says Tickitin. "We decided to eliminate them from our pricing in hopes that more people will be able to afford tickets and see the artists, athletes, and actors they want to support."

Tickitin states that by charging no fees on millions of event tickets nationwide, it expects that more people will be able to enjoy the experience of seeing their favorite performer or team in person.

About Eli Cohen, the Founder of Tickitin

Eli Cohen built Tickitin from the ground up in his grandmother's basement in Brooklyn, New York. The mission of the company, he says, is to help more people to get out and enjoy life-affirming events while staying within their budgets. Tickitin, Cohen states, aims to encourage more people to celebrate the human experience on a deeply personal level.

What No Fees May Mean For Live Event Attendance

As 2022 has just begun and the impact of inflation is still being felt, it is too soon to know how Tickitin's no-fee policy will impact how many people go to live events this year. However, it can safely be assumed that by reinventing the ticketing model and eliminating fees, Tickitin is presenting people with a new option, one that they will likely appreciate.

