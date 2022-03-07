Tickitin: A Platform That Charges No Fees for Live Event Tickets

·4 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / New York-Anyone who has ever bought a ticket for a live event finds out quickly that there is often more to the price than what is advertised. As stated in a 2018 report from the Government Accountability Office, 27% of a ticket's price, on average, can include fees, which are not always disclosed to the purchaser. On top of this, inflation is also raising the cost of seeing your favorite artist, which has the potential to affect the rebound the live event industry is anticipating now that the worst of COVID's impact is presumed to be behind us. To potentially increase the attendance of concerts, sports games, and theater productions, Tickitin.com, founded by its 26-year-old CEO Eli Cohen, is eliminating fees from the cost of tickets.

Why Fees Have the Potential to Discourage the Public From Attending Live Events

To understand why service fees have become part of the prices of tickets and why it may be possible to eliminate them, it can help to know some possible reasons for why they were implemented in the first place.

"Let's say you go to a baseball game and want to get a soft drink," Tickitin says. "You know that you can go to a fast food restaurant and get one for $1.50, but at the game, you are charged $10. Why is that?"

The answer lies in part in the contract the distributor may have signed with the venue. "To be able to sell that soft drink, they will probably have to split some of their profits with the venue. That's often why these prices get so inflated," Tickitin explains. "The sale of event tickets, then, is similar. The seller might increase the ticket's cost in order to pay the venue for their share of profits. This is one issue we are working to address by offering tickets without any fees included."

How Inflation Is Raising Ticket Prices, Potentially Reducing the Number of People Who Will Attend Live Events

Across venues, the cost of attending a concert, theater performance, or sports game is reported to be rising. It has been reported that the resale price per ticket for sporting events has risen approximately 28% while concerts have seen a jump of 45%.

It remains to be seen how inflation may affect event attendance in 2022, especially since numbers were rising with the transition to a post-pandemic society. However, it can be assumed that more expensive tickets will mean that at least some people will reconsider their purchase.

How Tickitin Is Working to Encourage More People to Attend Live Events

"We analyzed the events ticketing industry and learned that there are many service fees and convenience fees that increase the cost of tickets," says Tickitin. "We decided to eliminate them from our pricing in hopes that more people will be able to afford tickets and see the artists, athletes, and actors they want to support."

Tickitin states that by charging no fees on millions of event tickets nationwide, it expects that more people will be able to enjoy the experience of seeing their favorite performer or team in person.

About Eli Cohen, the Founder of Tickitin

Eli Cohen built Tickitin from the ground up in his grandmother's basement in Brooklyn, New York. The mission of the company, he says, is to help more people to get out and enjoy life-affirming events while staying within their budgets. Tickitin, Cohen states, aims to encourage more people to celebrate the human experience on a deeply personal level.

What No Fees May Mean For Live Event Attendance

As 2022 has just begun and the impact of inflation is still being felt, it is too soon to know how Tickitin's no-fee policy will impact how many people go to live events this year. However, it can safely be assumed that by reinventing the ticketing model and eliminating fees, Tickitin is presenting people with a new option, one that they will likely appreciate.

For more information on Tickitin, please visit its website or contact:

Tickitin.com
718-332-8962
support@tickitin.com

SOURCE: Tickitin



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/691887/Tickitin-A-Platform-That-Charges-No-Fees-for-Live-Event-Tickets

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Marble Mountain skiers stranded for hours following lift malfunction

    As many as 250 people were left stranded after a malfunction shut down a ski lift at Marble Mountain Saturday. Firefighters, search and rescue groups from around the region, and ski patrol trainees all worked together to evacuate the lift, a process which took between two and a half to three hours. Some skiers spent that time suspended in the air as high as 60 feet, or three stories. "Everyone was very cold," says Marble Mountain operations manager Richard Wells. "Anyone on a four pack, they wer

  • Joy Drop: In times of crisis, it's important to find comfort in humour

    Another end of the week has come. So much turmoil in the world has left us all feeling so vulnerable and stressed. We check the news and there is a palpable sense of dread. There is a deep sadness and frustration fuelled by injustice within the chaos and terror of conflict. I wondered if anyone would even want to laugh or smile this week. I remembered that in an interview with the New York Times, the late great Black feminist scholar Bell Hooks once said: "We can not have a meaningful revolution

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Hoop dreams: Mount Pearl woman courts NBA talent as one of the league's youngest agents

    Stacey Leawood of Mount Pearl, N.L., seems to be constantly on the move, whether as a varsity track runner, a Memorial University student finishing her degree in Toronto — or, these days, flying around North America chasing her dream. Leawood, 24, has her sights set on one day running a team in the National Basketball Association. "My ultimate goal is to be the general manager of an NBA team," she told CBC News in a recent interview. This year one of the league's youngest player agents recently

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Nick Nurse on ejection: ‘You can only take so much’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was tossed from Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, but still spoke to the media after the loss. He explained what led to his ejection, how he thought his team played without him down the stretch, and talked about some of the issues with coach’s challenges. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Who to trade and who to extend?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie look to enter the minds of the NHL's decision-makers, debating who to trade and who to look to re-sign before the trade deadline.

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,

  • Another reason to love Cristiano Ronaldo besides his football skills

    Here’s why Ronaldo has one of the biggest hearts in all of sport.