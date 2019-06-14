Tickford wants to avoid late Winterbottom drama with Mostert

Mostert is the key to what is shaping up as a busy Supercars silly season, the star driver out-of-contract at Tickford and well and truly on the market.

That, however, could be complicated by the brand's impending exit from the FIA World Endurance Championship.

A new deal with Tickford is also not out of the question, thanks to an upswing in form at the four-car squad thanks to the introduction of the Ford Mustang.

According to Tickford boss Tim Edwards discussions with Mostert have already started.

, which wasn't confirmed until November.

"He's the same as us, we want to have this resolved sooner rather than later," said Edwards.

"We don't want a repeat of 2018 where we were left at the 11th hour without a driver.

"The next two months are going to be quite important to that process."

