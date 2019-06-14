Tickford wants to avoid late Winterbottom drama with Mostert
Mostert is the key to what is shaping up as a busy Supercars silly season, the star driver out-of-contract at Tickford and well and truly on the market.
That, however, could be complicated by the brand's impending exit from the FIA World Endurance Championship.
A new deal with Tickford is also not out of the question, thanks to an upswing in form at the four-car squad thanks to the introduction of the Ford Mustang.
According to Tickford boss Tim Edwards discussions with Mostert have already started.
which wasn't confirmed until November.
"He's the same as us, we want to have this resolved sooner rather than later," said Edwards.
"We don't want a repeat of 2018 where we were left at the 11th hour without a driver.
"The next two months are going to be quite important to that process."
