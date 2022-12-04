How to get tickets for TCU-Michigan in College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl

Tickets for TCU’s College Football Playoff semifinal against Michigan at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl are available at fiestabowl.org/tickets or by calling 480-350-0911.

Kickoff is 3 p.m. Dec. 31 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Ticket prices range from $296 to $2,500.

The teams are meeting for the first time ever. The winner will play the winner of No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State in the National Championship on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

TCU and Michigan are each making their second appearances in the Fiesta Bowl. TCU lost to Boise State in the 2010 game and Michigan defeated Nebraska in 1986.