When my tickets to see Asake were cancelled, I didn’t realise how lucky I was

Brixton O2 Academy in London - Dan Kitwood/Getty Image

I couldn’t believe my luck when I managed to get two tickets to see one of my favourite artists the week before Christmas. I’m an avid gig-goer, but this promised to be something special: the singer in question was Asake, a 27-year-old Nigerian sensation who my friends are all obsessed with. This was his first tour in the UK – and I had tickets for the final night.

Better still, the location was perfect for me: the O2 Academy in Brixton, one of London’s most famous music venues, which is only about 30 minutes from my home.

And I was looking forward to hearing his music, known as afrobeats, live. It is jubilant party music that draws on West African rhythms. It is infectious, with groovy choruses and catchy lyrics.

Not surprisingly, Asake, who is known for his bubbly personality, is popular among young Britons of Nigerian heritage, but his appeal goes far wider than that. He was longlisted as one of Radio 1’s Sound of 2023 artists – the winners will be revealed in January – and now has more than 350 million music streams.

Asake’s tour should have been a triumph, coming on the heels of the success of a record-breaking debut album, Mr Money With The Vibe, which topped the album charts in Nigeria and charted in dozens of countries around the world, including the UK (where it reached number 22) and the US. Asake also has an enthusiastic 2.2 million followers on Instagram.

But despite the signs of early success, especially in the UK, Asake’s name is associated now with the tragedy that unfolded on December 15 where fans apparently stampeded, leading to the tragic death of two people. Asake, whose real name is Ahmed Ololade, has said he is devastated by events.

Rebecca Ikumelo - Family Handout

There have already been various theories about what led to the disaster: poor ticket management, lack of onsite security, ruthless ticket touts and confusion among fans. But until investigations into what happened on the night are concluded, we simply don’t know how events unfolded.

Story continues

Lambeth Council have decided that The O2 Academy Brixton must temporarily close until January 16, when another council hearing will take place to decide its fate.

I think we are all in a state of bewilderment and disappointment – and for me, that feeling has to be mixed with relief. Because although my tickets were for the night of the disaster, I wasn’t there. My £45 tickets had been cancelled without warning a week after I had bought them.

It was frustrating and disappointing, not least as some of my relatives and friends still seemed to have valid tickets.

Then again, I wasn’t alone. On social media, others were sharing a similar experience, including one Twitter user who tweeted:

Loooooooooooool I don’t know what made me go and check but my Asake ticket got refunded and I didn’t even know 🤣🤣🤣 I’ve been screaming I’m going I’m going



If I don’t laugh I will cry — Grace not Gracie (@Lordgracee) October 21, 2022

It’s no surprise that so many fans – including myself – wanted to be there. Rave reviews for Asake’s UK tour had flooded social media, especially on TikTok. Mr Money, as he also likes to call himself, could be seen performing alongside suited dancers, and young British band, The Compozers.

Having lost my chance to see him in real life, I spent the night of the concert watching Netflix and mindlessly scrolling on Twitter, until I stumbled across a video posted at 9.35pm which showed a tight crowd of people on Astoria Walk outside the Brixton Academy.

When other videos of a similar – or worse – nature started to surface on the timeline, my thoughts turned to friends and family who might have been there, so I had to check in on them. I felt shaken and horrified. Relieved that I hadn’t been there but devastated for those who had, especially when I learnt four people were in critical condition as a result of the rumoured stampede.

As one day slipped into the next, the death of 33-year-old single mother Rebecca Ikumelo – a respected autism campaigner who leaves two young sons, both with autism – was announced. Then that of 23-year-old Gaby Hutchinson, who was working as a security officer on the night. At the time of writing a 21-year-old woman remains in critical condition.

Gaby Hutchinson, 23, who had been working as part of the security team at the venue - Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

It’s hard to imagine just how a night that was supposed to be uplifting and joyous turned to misfortune so easily. But concert-goers I’ve spoken to since paint a disturbing, quickly changing situation.

Joseph Ayo*, an avid afrobeats lover, attended Asake’s concert on both Monday and then Thursday when his first attempt to get in at a side entrance with a friend and his friend’s sister was thwarted.

For some reason, Ayo says, security officers – who he claims weren't all wearing the blue high-visibility jackets – decided to close the gates abruptly at 8.30pm. He assumed the venue was somehow full, even though his ticket was genuine.

But within 10 minutes, approximately 300 people – who were holding tickets – started pushing through anyway and into the venue. It was at this point that he lost his friend but stayed with the sister. The pair moved round to the main entrance, where at 10pm, they were at the front of the queue, still hoping to get in.

“I knew I hadn’t missed Asake’s performance yet, as the event was meant to finish at 11pm. That’s why I decided to stay,” he says. “There was also no way I could get out of the crowd peacefully. We were all so squashed. I could barely move my hands.”

Ayo remembers a group of around four people arriving at some point and watched as they jumped over the barriers, called out for a particular security guard and exchanged pleasantries, before being let in. The sight encouraged everyone else to stay in the hope they too would be let in.

He was aware of police arriving around 9.45pm, “when people got frustrated and arguments started to occur”. After 10pm, he says, “someone had smashed one of the glass doors on the far left, which was followed by another attempt to barge in”. He heard some people loudly suggesting they should all push their way in as the only option left.

Videos of the large crowd trying to get into the venue began to appear on social media in real time - @rofiatcc

“This is when things began to escalate,” says Ayo. “I’m not sure how exactly the doors opened but they were – and everyone started running. I remember, shouting, telling the girls around me not to fall. But even if you don’t push, you are being pushed. It’s like a strong wave or current behind you and you can’t fight or withstand it.”

It sounds nightmarish. Fans were collapsing on the floor around him and Ayo tried to create a barrier to shield them. When he fell to the ground too, it was right by Gaby Hutchinson, the security officer who died.

He remembers seeing Hutchinson, bleeding and unresponsive, having been trampled on.

“When I eventually got free,” says Ayo, “I called out for someone to pull me up and get me out of that area.” But he was also frozen with shock – and worry for his friend’s sister who was later found safe, though she lost her shoes and phone in the process.

Around the same time, concert-goer Mark George*, who had managed to get into the main auditorium, says he thought it was a joke and part of the performance when Asake stopped the show, two songs in.

Then Asake told the crowd he had been asked to end the show urgently. “I don’t know why. It is not me.”

Shortly afterwards, organisers came onstage to face the booing crowd and added: “You’ve got 3,000 people who have broken the doors outside and because of security, the police have asked us to close the show.”

George reports feeling confused: “I wasn’t afraid at that point. But when I opened the door which led to the main foyer, I saw all the commotion and the fights breaking out.”

He was immediately in the thick of things. “I was backed up against a wall for about five minutes trying to figure out what to do. The moment I saw a gap, I grabbed my cousin and friends by the arm and we ran towards the foyer.

“It was traumatic; fear kicked in. I could already hear all the chaos happening outside – we could see people doing CPR on a young woman. That night ended in panic.”

The following day after the event, Asake posted a message on his Instagram account, saying “My heart is with those who were injured last night and caused any form of discomfort. I pray you get well soonest.”

After the death of Ikumelo had been confirmed, he posted:

Scotland Yard has launched an urgent investigation which a spokesperson described as large and complex, saying officers were continuing to review CCTV and phone footage and speak to witnesses. “As with any police investigation, they will assess the evidence to establish whether any criminal offences were committed,” they add.

The message from the O2 Academy Brixton is that staff are “deeply saddened” and sent “heartfelt condolences” to the families of Ikumelo and Hutchinson.

They did not respond directly to a series of questions put to them by The Telegraph, regarding the overall management of the event, but a spokesperson said: “O2 Academy Brixton is fully supporting the ongoing police investigation.”

Will Asake and his fans get the answers to what caused such a needless tragedy? It’s hard not knowing, and until we do, questions will continue to grow.

As for me, will I buy tickets for an Asake concert in the future? Probably. I’m still a fan of his music. But I’m shocked by some of the footage and accounts I’ve seen across social media. I know I was lucky not to be there – even though it didn’t seem like that at the time.

*Names have been changed.