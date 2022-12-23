When my tickets to see Asake were cancelled, I didn’t realise how lucky I was

Yolanthe Fawehinmi
·9 min read
Brixton O2 Academy in London - Dan Kitwood/Getty Image
Brixton O2 Academy in London - Dan Kitwood/Getty Image

I couldn’t believe my luck when I managed to get two tickets to see one of my favourite artists the week before Christmas. I’m an avid gig-goer, but this promised to be something special: the singer in question was Asake, a 27-year-old Nigerian sensation who my friends are all obsessed with. This was his first tour in the UK – and I had tickets for the final night.

Better still, the location was perfect for me: the O2 Academy in Brixton, one of London’s most famous music venues, which is only about 30 minutes from my home.

And I was looking forward to hearing his music, known as afrobeats, live. It is jubilant party music that draws on West African rhythms. It is infectious, with groovy choruses and catchy lyrics.

Not surprisingly, Asake, who is known for his bubbly personality, is popular among young Britons of Nigerian heritage, but his appeal goes far wider than that. He was longlisted as one of Radio 1’s Sound of 2023 artists – the winners will be revealed in January – and now has more than 350 million music streams.

Asake’s tour should have been a triumph, coming on the heels of the success of a record-breaking debut album, Mr Money With The Vibe, which topped the album charts in Nigeria and charted in dozens of countries around the world, including the UK (where it reached number 22) and the US. Asake also has an enthusiastic 2.2 million followers on Instagram.

But despite the signs of early success, especially in the UK, Asake’s name is associated now with the tragedy that unfolded on December 15 where fans apparently stampeded, leading to the tragic death of two people. Asake, whose real name is Ahmed Ololade, has said he is devastated by events.

Rebecca Ikumelo - Family Handout
Rebecca Ikumelo - Family Handout

There have already been various theories about what led to the disaster: poor ticket management, lack of onsite security, ruthless ticket touts and confusion among fans. But until investigations into what happened on the night are concluded, we simply don’t know how events unfolded.

Lambeth Council have decided that The O2 Academy Brixton must temporarily close until January 16, when another council hearing will take place to decide its fate.

I think we are all in a state of bewilderment and disappointment – and for me, that feeling has to be mixed with relief. Because although my tickets were for the night of the disaster, I wasn’t there. My £45 tickets had been cancelled without warning a week after I had bought them.

It was frustrating and disappointing, not least as some of my relatives and friends still seemed to have valid tickets.

Then again, I wasn’t alone. On social media, others were sharing a similar experience, including one Twitter user who tweeted:

It’s no surprise that so many fans – including myself – wanted to be there. Rave reviews for Asake’s UK tour had flooded social media, especially on TikTok. Mr Money, as he also likes to call himself, could be seen performing alongside suited dancers, and young British band, The Compozers.

Having lost my chance to see him in real life, I spent the night of the concert watching Netflix and mindlessly scrolling on Twitter, until I stumbled across a video posted at 9.35pm which showed a tight crowd of people on Astoria Walk outside the Brixton Academy.

When other videos of a similar – or worse – nature started to surface on the timeline, my thoughts turned to friends and family who might have been there, so I had to check in on them. I felt shaken and horrified. Relieved that I hadn’t been there but devastated for those who had, especially when I learnt four people were in critical condition as a result of the rumoured stampede.

As one day slipped into the next, the death of 33-year-old single mother Rebecca Ikumelo – a respected autism campaigner who leaves two young sons, both with autism – was announced. Then that of 23-year-old Gaby Hutchinson, who was working as a security officer on the night. At the time of writing a 21-year-old woman remains in critical condition.

Gaby Hutchinson, 23, who had been working as part of the security team at the venue - Metropolitan Police/PA Wire
Gaby Hutchinson, 23, who had been working as part of the security team at the venue - Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

It’s hard to imagine just how a night that was supposed to be uplifting and joyous turned to misfortune so easily. But concert-goers I’ve spoken to since paint a disturbing, quickly changing situation.

Joseph Ayo*, an avid afrobeats lover, attended Asake’s concert on both Monday and then Thursday when his first attempt to get in at a side entrance with a friend and his friend’s sister was thwarted.

For some reason, Ayo says, security officers – who he claims weren't all wearing the blue high-visibility jackets – decided to close the gates abruptly at 8.30pm. He assumed the venue was somehow full, even though his ticket was genuine.

But within 10 minutes, approximately 300 people – who were holding tickets – started pushing through anyway and into the venue. It was at this point that he lost his friend but stayed with the sister. The pair moved round to the main entrance, where at 10pm, they were at the front of the queue, still hoping to get in.

“I knew I hadn’t missed Asake’s performance yet, as the event was meant to finish at 11pm. That’s why I decided to stay,” he says. “There was also no way I could get out of the crowd peacefully. We were all so squashed. I could barely move my hands.”

Ayo remembers a group of around four people arriving at some point and watched as they jumped over the barriers, called out for a particular security guard and exchanged pleasantries, before being let in. The sight encouraged everyone else to stay in the hope they too would be let in.

He was aware of police arriving around 9.45pm, “when people got frustrated and arguments started to occur”. After 10pm, he says, “someone had smashed one of the glass doors on the far left, which was followed by another attempt to barge in”. He heard some people loudly suggesting they should all push their way in as the only option left.

Videos of the large crowd trying to get into the venue began to appear on social media in real time - @rofiatcc
Videos of the large crowd trying to get into the venue began to appear on social media in real time - @rofiatcc

“This is when things began to escalate,” says Ayo. “I’m not sure how exactly the doors opened but they were – and everyone started running. I remember, shouting, telling the girls around me not to fall. But even if you don’t push, you are being pushed. It’s like a strong wave or current behind you and you can’t fight or withstand it.”

It sounds nightmarish. Fans were collapsing on the floor around him and Ayo tried to create a barrier to shield them. When he fell to the ground too, it was right by Gaby Hutchinson, the security officer who died.

He remembers seeing Hutchinson, bleeding and unresponsive, having been trampled on.

“When I eventually got free,” says Ayo, “I called out for someone to pull me up and get me out of that area.” But he was also frozen with shock – and worry for his friend’s sister who was later found safe, though she lost her shoes and phone in the process.

Around the same time, concert-goer Mark George*, who had managed to get into the main auditorium, says he thought it was a joke and part of the performance when Asake stopped the show, two songs in.

Then Asake told the crowd he had been asked to end the show urgently. “I don’t know why. It is not me.”

Shortly afterwards, organisers came onstage to face the booing crowd and added: “You’ve got 3,000 people who have broken the doors outside and because of security, the police have asked us to close the show.”

George reports feeling confused: “I wasn’t afraid at that point. But when I opened the door which led to the main foyer, I saw all the commotion and the fights breaking out.”

He was immediately in the thick of things. “I was backed up against a wall for about five minutes trying to figure out what to do. The moment I saw a gap, I grabbed my cousin and friends by the arm and we ran towards the foyer.

“It was traumatic; fear kicked in. I could already hear all the chaos happening outside – we could see people doing CPR on a young woman. That night ended in panic.”

The following day after the event, Asake posted a message on his Instagram account, saying “My heart is with those who were injured last night and caused any form of discomfort. I pray you get well soonest.”

After the death of Ikumelo had been confirmed, he posted:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 𝐌𝐫 𝐌$𝐧𝐞𝐲 (@asakemusic)

Scotland Yard has launched an urgent investigation which a spokesperson described as large and complex, saying officers were continuing to review CCTV and phone footage and speak to witnesses. “As with any police investigation, they will assess the evidence to establish whether any criminal offences were committed,” they add.

The message from the O2 Academy Brixton is that staff are “deeply saddened” and sent “heartfelt condolences” to the families of Ikumelo and Hutchinson.

They did not respond directly to a series of questions put to them by The Telegraph, regarding the overall management of the event, but a spokesperson said: “O2 Academy Brixton is fully supporting the ongoing police investigation.”

Will Asake and his fans get the answers to what caused such a needless tragedy? It’s hard not knowing, and until we do, questions will continue to grow.

As for me, will I buy tickets for an Asake concert in the future? Probably. I’m still a fan of his music. But I’m shocked by some of the footage and accounts I’ve seen across social media. I know I was lucky not to be there – even though it didn’t seem like that at the time.

*Names have been changed.

Latest Stories

  • Raptors shredded by Warriors in another lacklustre defensive effort

    The Raptors had no answer for Jordan Poole and the Warriors Sunday night.

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Kyrou leads visiting Blues to 5-1 win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau shook his head Monday night and heaved a deep sigh. “It’s like Groundhog Day,” said the exasperated coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Bo Horvat stood stone faced in the Vancouver dressing room, anticipating the questions he would face. “I’m running out of things to say,” said Horvat. “Another poor effort by us tonight. That’s the result right there.” Jordan Kyrou scored his first career hat trick and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues broke open a close g

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home record to 15-2. The league's best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win in the opener of a rare two-game series between the clubs in San Jose. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the S

  • Titans' 4-game skid biggest challenge of Vrabel's tenure

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are facing their biggest challenge of Mike Vrabel's five seasons as head coach. A year ago, Vrabel guided the Titans through using an NFL -record 91 players with two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry missing the final nine games to the AFC's No. 1 seed and a 12-5 record. That earned Vrabel the AP NFL Coach of the Year award. This season, they've used 80 different players, and their grip on the AFC South is slipping way. The Titans (7-7) have lost f

  • Canada concludes Calgary's speedskating World Cup with mass start medal haul

    CALGARY — Ivanie Blondin returned to the podium in her signature race, while Connor Howe and Hayden Mayeur took advantage of chaos on the final day of a speedskating World Cup in Calgary. The Canadians produced three mass start medals Sunday. Ottawa's Blondin was second among women and Howe of Canmore, Alta., and Toronto's Mayeur were second and third respectively in the men's race. Blondin crossed the line behind Irene Schouten of the Netherlands, which mirrored the result of the women's mass s

  • Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton's scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematical

  • Goff stuns Jets late as Lions hold on for 20-17 victory

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jared Goff threw a go-ahead 51-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on fourth-and-1 with 1:49 remaining, and the Detroit Lions held on for a 20-17 victory over Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on Sunday. Coming out of the two-minute warning, Goff looked to his left and found Wright wide open, and the tight end rumbled untouched into the end zone. The Lions went wild on the field and sideline, stunning the Jets and their fans. But Wilson — who had an up-and-down retur

  • Wilson's up-and-down Jets return ends in disappointment

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson's comeback story was going about as well as he and the New York Jets could've hoped. There were big-time throws, a pretty touchdown and loud cheers from the MetLife Stadium crowd. Then came the second half. And a devastating ending. Wilson had a costly interception to open the third quarter and the offense mostly stumbled after a promising start in a 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday that dealt a huge blow to New York's playoff hopes. “Just the up

  • 'The limit does not exist': Trio of Canadian Olympic speed skaters announce retirement

    Three Canadian speed skaters, Gilmore Junio, Kaylin Irvine and Marsha Hudey, retired after each representing the maple leaf for nearly a decade. The trio of skaters were honoured for their accomplishments in the sport, and for Canada, at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary on Wednesday, where their retirements became official. Junio, a three-time Olympian who competed in his first Games in Sochi 2014, has 12 World Cup medals to his name over the course of his career, including seven in th

  • Toronto FC bolsters backline by signing veteran free agent centre back Matt Hedges

    Toronto FC, which tied a franchise record in conceding 66 goals last season, moved to bolster its defence Monday by signing free agent Matt Hedges to a two-year contract. The 32-year-old has spent his entire 11-season career with FC Dallas and is the franchise leader in games, starts and minutes played. The six-foot-four centre back made 349 appearances in all competitions for Dallas, which in 2014 made him became the youngest captain in franchise history. Hedges was named MLS Defender of the Ye