Tickets go on sale for Northampton v Kettering

Tickets for Kettering Town's trip to League One side Northampton Town will go on sale on Friday afternoon.

Admission price details have been announced for the upcoming Emirates FA Cup first round fixture against Kettering, nicknamed the Poppies, on Saturday, 2 November.

General admission prices range from £7 to £22, with children aged under seven going for free. A reduced price is offered to season ticket holders, which ranges from £5 to £20.

Seventh-tier Kettering will make the 17-mile (27 km) trip to Northampton Town's football ground, Sixfields Stadium, with kick-off at 17:30 GMT.

Tickets are being sold via the ticket office and ntfcdirect.co.uk.

Season ticket holders seats will be held until 17:00 BST on Friday, 25 October before any unpurchased seats will be released for sale.

