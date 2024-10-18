Advertisement

Tickets go on sale for Northampton v Kettering

A general view of the East Stand at Sixfields Stadium. Photo is taken from inside the net on the football pitch looking towards the stands. The seats under the stand are mostly red. Some of the seats have been painted white to spell out NTFC. The sky is blue with no clouds and to the left of the photo is floodlight, which has not been turned on. The pitch is well kept and square patches of grass have been carved out, they can be noticed as each square is a slightly different shade of green.
The match will also be shown live on BBC Two [Getty Images]

Tickets for Kettering Town's trip to League One side Northampton Town will go on sale on Friday afternoon.

Admission price details have been announced for the upcoming Emirates FA Cup first round fixture against Kettering, nicknamed the Poppies, on Saturday, 2 November.

General admission prices range from £7 to £22, with children aged under seven going for free. A reduced price is offered to season ticket holders, which ranges from £5 to £20.

The match will also be shown live on BBC Two.

Seventh-tier Kettering will make the 17-mile (27 km) trip to Northampton Town's football ground, Sixfields Stadium, with kick-off at 17:30 GMT.

Tickets are being sold via the ticket office and ntfcdirect.co.uk.

Season ticket holders seats will be held until 17:00 BST on Friday, 25 October before any unpurchased seats will be released for sale.

