Tickets are about to go on sale for Niall Horan, Three Days Grace in Kansas City
On sale Friday, June 2
Ana Popovic and Quinn Sullivan, Aug. 11, Knuckleheads. $35
John McEuen and The Circle Band, Aug. 11, Knuckleheads. $25
Three Days Grace and Chevelle, Sept. 21, Starlight. $29.50-$85
Niall Horan, July 16, 2024, Starlight. Ticket prices TBA.
On sale Tuesday, June 6
Samara Joy, Oct. 14, Folly. Ticket prices TBA.
Alexa Tarantino Quartet, Nov. 11, Folly. Ticket prices TBA.
The Hot Sardines, Jan. 27, Folly. Ticket prices TBA.
Diane Schuur, Feb. 24, Folly. Ticket prices TBA.
Norman Brown, March 9, Folly. Ticket prices TBA.
Matthew Whitaker Quintet, April 6, Folly. Ticket prices TBA.
Just announced
Bryson Tiller, June 22, Midland. $49.50-$79.50
NoCap and DeeBaby, June 30, Uptown. $45-$100
Also on sale
Haken, June 1, Granada. $25
McBride & The Ride with Girls Next Door, June 1 Knuckleheads. $30
YOB, June 1, Bottleneck. $30
America, June 2, Ameristar. $60-$189
Bad Omens, June 2, Uptown. Sold out.
Clint Black, June 2, Yardley Hall. $25-$115
Ubur and Phiso, June 2, Encore. $20-$25
All Time Low with Mayday Parade and Games We Play, June 3, Midland. $38.50-$58.50
Beartooth and Trivium, June 3, Uptown. $37-$135.75
The Brummies, June 3, Encore. $20
Parker Millsap Band, June 3, Knuckleheads. $20
Radkey with The Phantastics, The Many Colored Death, Drop a Grand and more, June 3, Lemonade Park. $25.49-$31.16
Ray Wylie Hubbard, June 3, Knuckleheads. $25
Sparta, June 3, RecordBar. $25
Trixie Mattel, June 3, KC Live! $25-$75
Vicetone, June 3, Aura. $25
Weston Roots Music Fest, June 3, Weston. $25
Shakey Graves, June 5, The Truman. $30-$60
Isaiah Sharkey, June 6, Soiree. $40
Nekrogoblikon with Inferi and more, June 6, Granada. $22
Brit Floyd, June 7, Midland. $45-$79.50
Deana Carter, June 8, Knuckleheads. $35-$55
Illenium, June 8, Azura Amphitheater. $39.50-$59.50
The Sisters of Mercy, June 8, Uptown. $39.50-$79.50
Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears, June 9, Knuckleheads. $20
Jeff Black, June 9, Knuckleheads. $35
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, Riff Generation, June 9, Medallion Theater. $22.50
Kolby Cooper, June 9, PBR Big Sky. $20
Led-Zeppelin 2, June 9, Knuckleheads. $20
Fourth of July, June 10, RecordBar. $20.96
Monét X Change, June 10, Uptown. $25-$65
Louis Tomlinson, June 10, Starlight. $35-$99.50
Luke Combs, June 10, Arrowhead. $54.50-$277
Shawn Phillips, June 10, Knuckleheads. $35
Sprain, June 10, RecordBar. $25.49
Taylor Tomlinson, June 10-11, Midland. $29.75-$69.75
Wuki, June 10, Aura. $20-$30
Barenaked Ladies, June 11, Starlight. $29.50-$125
Weezer, June 11, Azura Amphitheater. $35-$244.50.
Béla Fleck and the Flecktones, June 12, Kauffman Center. $50.50-$100.50
Meet Me @ The Altar with Kid Sistr and Chloe Lilac, June 12, RecordBar. $22
Nickel Creek with Gaby Moreno, June 13, Kauffman Center. $47.50-$197.50
The Doobie Brothers, June 14, Starlight. $36-$176
Fear with Bastard Squad, June 15, Lemonade Park. $42.49
Gov’t Mule, June 15, Grinders KC. $49-$75
Pam Tillis, June 15, Knuckleheads. $35
Pat Metheny, June 15, Kauffman Center. $56.50-$90.50
Secrets, June 15, Rino. $20
Tyler Childers, June 15, Starlight. $39.50-$124.50
Dillon Francis, June 16, KC Live! $25-$75
OG Nixin, June 16, Westport Bowery. $24.99
Phase Fest, June 16, Legends Field. $20-$119
Forever Yaadein Duo, June 17, Kansas City Scottish Rite. $39-$119
Gentlemens Club, June 17, Aura. $25
Impractical Jokers, June 17, T-Mobile Center. $47.50-$158
Rival Sons, June 17, Uptown. $32.50-$188
Shooting Star with Missouri, June 17, Kearney Amphitheater. $20
Eels, June 18, Liberty Hall. $30-$55
The Liverpool Project, June 18, Knuckleheads. $20.
Kottonmouth Kings, June 18, Lemonade Park. $36.81
Matchbox Twenty, June 18, Starlight. $39.50-$129.50
Iamx, June 19, RecordBar. $25.49
Santa Fe Klan with Snow Tha Product and Tornillo, June 21, T-Mobile Center. $35.50-$95.50
Summer Salt, June 21, Bottleneck. $26
Dwight Yoakam with Aaron Lewis, June 22, Azura Amphitheater. $39.50-$391.25
Tyler Hubbard, June 22, KC Live! $30-$80
Aaron Watson with DJ Mitchell Hayes, June 23, PBR Big Sky. $20
Intocable, June 23, Midland. $39.50-$99.50
Jonathan McReynolds, June 23, Madrid. $30-$69.50
Maggie Rose and Duane Betts, June 23, Knuckleheads. $20
Tri.be, June 23, Folly. $50-$130
Fall Out Boy, June 24, Azura Amphitheater. $46-$326
The Moss, June 24, Bottleneck. $20
Cynic and Atheist, June 25, Bottleneck. $25
Heart Attack Man, June 25, RecordBar. $20
Alesana, June 27, RecordBar. $27
Dirty Heads with Yelawolf, G. Love & Special Sauce and Tropidelic, June 27, Grinders KC. $49.50-$124.50
Blkbok, June 28, Liberty Hall. $22
Pallbearer, June 28, RecordBar. $20
Supersuckers with Delta Bombers, June 28, Lemonade Park. $25.49
Campfire Astronauts with Chris Porter and Zach Myers, June 30, RecordBar. $25.49-$83.26
Godflesh, June 30, Bottleneck. $30-$40
The Revivalists and The Head and the Heart, June 30, Starlight. $31.50-$127
Tab Benoit, June 30, Knuckleheads. $35-$60
July
Feed Me, July 1, Aura. $25
Fleet Foxes, July 1, Midland. $39.50-$79.50
Ha Ha Tonka with Me Like Bees, July 1, Lemonade Park. $25.49
Peso Pluma, July 1, T-Mobile Center. $69-$499
Young the Giant with Milky Chance, July 1, Starlight. $29.50-$69.50
Between the Buried and Me with Thank You Scientist and Rivers of Nihil, July 2, The Truman. $25-$50
Larry McCray, July 5, Knuckleheads. $20
Heather Land, July 7, Uptown. $35-$75
The James Hunter Six, July 7, Knuckleheads. $24.50
Keller Williams & The Keels, July 7, Knuckleheads. $29.50
NB Ridaz, July 7, 7th Street Event Center. $40-$100
Taylor Swift, July 7-8, Arrowhead. Sold out.
Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters, July 8, Knuckleheads. $35
Katy Guillen, Claire Adams and Stephanie Williams, July 8, Knuckleheads. $25
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, July 8, Ameristar. $50-$230
Potions and Player Dave, July 8, Encore. $25-$30
Sparks, July 8, Midland. $37.50-$85
Viper, July 8, Macken Pavillion. $29
Cloud Nothings, July 11, Rino. $20-$24
Gogol Bordello, July 11, The Truman. $30-$60
Pepper, July 12, Madrid. $25-$49.50
Kip Moore with Ben Burgess, July 13, KC Live! $25-$75
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, July 14, KC Live! $25-$70
Breakaway Music Festival, July 14-15, Azura Amphitheater. $30-$909
The Mountain Goats, July 14, Liberty Hall. $37-$47
Souls of Mischief, July 14, RecordBar. $31.16
Tears for Fears with Cold War Kids, July 14, Starlight. $29.50-$149.50
Dave Koz, July 15, Kauffman Center. $57-$117
Killer Queen, July 16, Uptown. $39-$69
Foreigner with Loverboy, July 18, Starlight. $29.50-$129.50
Arrows in Action, July 19, Rino. $22-$92
Danny Cox, 80th Birthday Show, July 19, Knuckleheads. $25
Rory Scovel, July 19, RecordBar. $36.81
Shania Twain, July 19, T-Mobile Center. $36.95-$216.95
The Smile, July 19, Midland. $59.75-$99.75
American Aquarium, July 20, Knuckleheads. $25-$105
Ensemble Iberica, July 20, 1900 Building. $40
The Backseat Lovers, July 21, Grinders KC. $46-$76
Ann Wilson with Tripsitter, July 22, Uptown. $35-$147
Jagged Edge with Ginuwine and Shai, July 22, Midland. $39.50-$249.50
Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue with Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples and Robert Randol, July 22, Grinders KC. $62-$101
Tedeschi Trucks Band with Vincent Neil Emerson, July 24, Music Hall. $39.50-$175
Death Grips, July 25, Midland. $35-$65
Youth Lagoon, July 25, RecordBar. $22
Yungblud, July 25, Uptown. $39-$50
Baylen Levine, July 26, The Truman. $45-$125
Julia Jacklin, July 26, Record Bar. $23
Brothers Osborne, July 27, KC Live! $30-$70
Dude Perfect, July 27, T-Mobile Center. $34.75- $204.75
Kansas, July 27, Midland. $45-$129.50
The Pharcyde, July 28, Madrid. $29.50-$75
Jinkx Monsoon, July 29, Folly. $55
Michael Franti and Spearhead with Soja, July 29, KC Live! $25-$75
Ookay, July 29, Aura. $20-$25
Orchestral Rendition of Dr. Dre: 2001, July 29, The Truman. $25-$45
Theresa Caputo, July 30, Midland. $44.75-$99.75
August
Goth Babe with Husbands, Aug. 1, The Truman. $27.50-$55
The Front Bottoms, Aug. 2, Grinders KC. $32.50-$49
Sam Hunt with Brett Young and Lily Rose, Aug. 4, Azura Amphitheater. $35-$300
Ween, Aug. 4, Grinders KC. $59-$99
Ed Sheeran with Khalid and Cat Burns, Aug. 5, Arrowhead. $39-$139
“Pod Meets World” Live, Aug. 6, Midland. $35-$75
Boy George and Culture Club, Aug. 8, Starlight. $24.95-$149.95
Orville Peck, Aug. 8, Uptown. $35-$99.50
“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Aug. 9, Midland. $29.50-$129.50
Ben Folds, Aug. 10, Uptown. $36-$110
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Aug. 10, Grinders KC. $49.50-$99
The Good Life, Aug. 10, RecordBar. $22
Justin Moore, Aug. 10, KC Live! $25-$65
Mudvayne with Coal Chamber, Gwar, Nonpoint and more, Aug. 10, Azura Amphitheater. $29.50-$425
Red Clay Strays, Aug. 10, Knuckleheads. $20
Spitalfield, Aug. 10, Encore. $25
Galactic Empire, Aug. 11, Granada. $25
Miranda Sings, Aug. 11, Uptown. $35-$91
Yallapalooza featuring Parker McCollum, Chris Lane, Travis Denning and Catie Offerman, Aug. 11, Azura Amphitheater. $25-$79.50
Hip Hop 50 KC, Aug. 12, Gem. $50-$150
Maddie & Tae, Aug. 12, Uptown. $20-$171
Mat Zo, Aug. 12, Aura. $25
Hulvey, Aug. 16, Encore. $20-$50
My Son the Hurricane with The Phantastics and Freedom Sounds Collective, Aug. 16, Lemonade Park. $25.49
ZZ Top with Uncle Kracker, Aug. 16, Starlight. $45-$169.50
The Wallflowers, Aug. 17, Uptown. $35-$222
Daniel Champagne, Aug. 18, Black Box. $25
Kidz Bop, Aug. 18, Starlight. $29.50-$79.50
Sylvan Esso with Indigo De Souza, Aug. 18, Midland. $29.50-$49.50
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks, Aug. 19, Arrowhead. $84.50-$1,350
Incubus with Badflower and Paris Jackson, Aug. 19, Azura Amphitheater. $29.50-$251.50
Lil Durk, Aug. 19, T-Mobile Center. $34.50-$274.50
Trey Kennedy, Aug. 19, Midland. $45-$95
Soulja Boy with S.O.D. Money Gang, Aug. 20, The Truman. $30-$60
Kings Kaleidoscope with Tyson Motsenbocker, Aug. 22, The Truman. $29.50
Craig Ferguson, Aug. 24, Uptown. $39.50-$198.50
The Black Keys, Aug. 25, Starlight. $35-$199.50
Weyes Blood, Aug. 25, The Truman. $25-$50
The Floozies, Aug. 26, Grinders KC. $30-$75
Jelly Roll with Ashley McBryde, Struggle Jennings and Josh Adam Meyers, Aug. 26, T-Mobile Center. $25-$119.75
Kamelot with Battle Beast and Xandria, Aug. 26, The Truman. $35
Taking Back Sunday, Aug. 26, KC Live! $25-$75
Turnpike Troubadours with The Avett Brothers, Old 97’s and Kaitlin Butts, Aug. 26, Azura Amphitheater. $39.50-$199.50
Corey Taylor with Wargasm and Oxymorrons, Aug. 27, Uptown. $39.50-$152
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R., Aug. 27, Starlight. $29.50-$169.50
The Chicks with Ben Harper, Aug. 29, T-Mobile Center. $39.50-$139.50
Cannons with New Constellations and Jane Leo, Aug. 30, The Truman. $25-$50
Gojira and Mastodon with Lorna Shore, Aug. 30, Azura Amphitheater. $49.50
Zach Bryan, Aug. 30, T-Mobile Center. Sold out.
September
The Fab Four, Sept. 2, Uptown. $30-$85
Thee Sinseers and The Altons, Sept. 3, Lemonade Park. $20.
Shinedown with Papa Roach and Spiritbox, Sept. 4, T-Mobile Center. $34.50-$295
Tash Sultana, Sept. 5, VooDoo. $49.50-$188
3 Doors Down, Sept. 6, Starlight. $39.50-$125
Poppy and Pvris, Sept. 6, The Truman. $39-$80
Taj Mahal with Los Lobos and North Mississippi Allstars, Sept. 6, Uptown. $45-$195.50
Here Come the Mummies, Sept. 7, Uptown. $25-$49.50
Eslabón Armado, Sept. 8, Midland. $59-$149
Pinky Patel, Sept. 8, The Truman. $25-$65
X-Raided, Sept. 8, RecordBar. $31.16
Band of Heathens with Lilly Hiatt, Sept. 9, Knuckleheads. $20
Black Country, New Road, Sept. 10, Granada. $22
Caamp, Sept. 12, Midland. $32.50-$79.50
Joy Oladokun, Sept. 12, The Truman. $20-$40
Jai Wolf with Evan Giia and Myrne, Sept. 13, The Truman. $20-$60
Beth Hart, Sept. 14, Uptown. $45-$99
Nick Shoulders, Sept. 14, Knuckleheads. $18.50
Barrence Whitfield and the Savages, Sept. 15, RecordBar. $40
Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper, Sept. 15, Azura Amphitheater. $39.50-$125
Tony Hinchcliffe, Sept. 15, Uptown. $29.75-$139.75
Jordan Davis with Danielle Bradbery and Greylan James, Sept. 16, Midland. $33.50-$68.50
Juicy J, Sept. 16, T-Mobile Center. $55-$200
Travis Tritt, Sept. 16, Ameristar. $88-$325.
Fantasia with Joe, Sept. 17, Starlight. $39.50-$149.50
Beyoncé, Sept. 18, Arrowhead. $50.50-$430.50
Nani Noam Vazana with Ensemble Iberica, Sept. 20, 1900 Building. $40
Bert Kriescher, Sept. 21, T-Mobile Center. $34-$450
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Sept. 21, Uptown. $39-$231.50
Carin Leon, Sept. 22, T-Mobile Center. $49.50-$250
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, Sept. 22, Uptown. $101-$349
Blues in the Bottoms with Ronnie Baker Brooks, Mathias Lattin, Keeshea Pratt and Womanish Girl, Sept. 23, Knuckleheads. $38.50-$58.50
Cornstock Concert on the Hill Music Festival, Sept. 23, Garnett, Kansas. $30
Guns N’ Roses, Sept. 23, Kauffman Stadium. $49-$375
Malinda, Sept. 23, RecordBar. $20
Motionless in White with Knocked Loose, After the Burial and Alpha Wolf, Sept. 23, Uptown. $49.50-$172.
Darlingside, Sept. 24, Lemonade Park. $30.02
Owl City with Augustana, Sept. 24, The Truman. $27.50-$55
Avenged Sevenfold with Falling in Reverse, Sept. 26, T-Mobile Center. $34.50-$124.50
Brian Culbertson, Sept. 26, Midland. $49.50-$64.50
Nothing But Thieves, Sept. 26, The Truman. $27.50-$55
$uicideboy$ with Ghostemane, City Morgue, Sematary and Ramirez, Sept. 27, T-Mobile Center. $44.95-$144.95
“Whose Live Anyway?,” Sept. 27, Midland. $49.50-$59.50
Anthony Jeselnik, Sept. 28, Midland. $35-$75
Grand Funk Railroad and Jefferson Starship, Sept. 28, Uptown. $45-$125
Gregory Alan Isakov with Damien Jurado, Sept. 29, Midland. $29.50-$59.50
Paul Thorn, Sept. 29-Oct. 1, Knuckleheads. $25-$75
Steve Aoki, Sept. 29, KC Live! $25-$75
Three Dog Night, Sept. 29, Ameristar. $60-$223.75
Bishop Briggs and Misterwives, Sept. 30, Crossroads KC. $37.50-$162.50
Jawny, Sept. 30, RecordBar. $22
Leonid and Friends, Sept. 30, Ameristar. $35-$165
Ohgeesy, Sept. 30, Granada. $29.50
Russell Dickerson with Restless Road, Sept. 30, KC Live! $25-$75
October
The Mission UK with Chameleons and Theatre of Hate, Oct. 1, RecordBar. $30
Beppe Gambett, Oct. 5, 1900 Building. $20-$30
Dehd, Oct. 5, RecordBar. $23
Warren Zeiders, Oct. 5, Uptown. $30-$55
Sammy Rae & The Friends, Oct. 6, Madrid.$30-$59.50
Dean Lewis with Sara Kays, Oct. 7, The Truman. $25-$70
The Mars Volta with Teri Gender Bender, Oct. 8, Uptown. $59-$237
Fran Cosmo Band, Aug. 12, Ameristar. $25-$35
Jason Aldean with Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver, Oct. 12, T-Mobile Center. $49.75-$179.75
The Nadas, Aug. 12, Knuckleheads. $20
Billy Strings, Oct. 13-14, Cable Dahmer Arena. $49.50-$74.50
Odesza with Big Boi, TokiMonsta, Olan and more, Oct. 13, T-Mobile Center. $39.50-$109.50
Ashnikko, Oct. 14, Uptown. Sold out.
Carbon Leaf, Oct. 14, Knuckleheads. $22.50
Kathleen Madigan, Oct. 14, Midland. $29.50-$59.50
MercyMe, Oct. 15, Cable Dahmer Arena. $33.50-$90.50
Polyphia, Oct. 16, Uptown. $35-$103
Tom Odell, Oct. 17, The Truman. $28
Hannah Berner, Oct. 20, The Truman. $35
Bored Teachers, Oct. 21, Midland. $35-$55
The Guess Who, Oct. 21, Ameristar. $42.50-$127.50
David Sedaris, Oct. 22, Kauffman Center. $65.22-$76.61
The National Parks, Oct. 25, Record Bar. $20-$65
Iration with Artikal Sound System and Cydeways, Oct. 26, Uptown. $29.50-$65
Larry Fleet, Oct. 26, The Truman. $29.50-$60
Lauren Daigle, Oct. 26, T-Mobile Center. $34.50-$124.50
Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party!, Oct. 27, Midland. $29.50-$69.50
Pink with Grouplove and KidCutUp, Oct. 27-28, T-Mobile Center. $59.95-$349.95
Wheeler Walker Jr., Oct. 29, Uptown. $30-$75
November-January
Matteo Lane, Nov. 2, Uptown. $39.50-$226
Nurse Blake, Nov. 5, Midland. $39.50-$84.50
Ari Shaffir, Nov. 9, Uptown. $20-$82
Straight No Chaser, Nov. 9, Midland. $39.50-$69.50
Joe Bonamassa, Nov. 10, Midland. $72.50-$252.50
Chris Renzema with Jess Ray, Nov. 11, The Truman. $20-$40
CloZee with Daily Bread and Chmura, Lazuli, Nov. 11, Midland. $29.99-$34.99
Grupo Frontera, Nov. 12, Midland. $53-$123
Aerosmith with The Black Crowes, Nov. 16, T-Mobile Center. $54.95-$1,059
Nilko Andreas with Ensemble Iberica, Nov. 17, 1900 Building. $40
Stavros Halkias, Nov. 17, Midland. $25-$55
Tom Papa, Nov. 17, Uptown. $29.75-$182
“85 South Show” Live, Nov. 18, Midland. $60.50-$260.75
Fool House, Nov. 18, The Truman. $20-$40
Tommy Emmanuel, Nov. 28, Uptown. $35-$265
Fortune Feimster, Nov. 30, Midland. $29.50-$165.00
Jon Pardi, Nov. 30, Cable Dahmer Arena. $39.75-$109.75
“Dirty Dancing” in Concert, Dec. 1, Music Hall. $42-$92
Moon Taxi with The Stews, Dec. 8, The Truman. $25
Old Dominion with Chase Rice and Kylie Morgan, Dec. 8, T-Mobile Center. $29-$407
Mark Normand, Dec. 9, Uptown. $35-$159.75
Foy Vance with Bonnie Bishop, Jan. 24, The Truman. $29.50-$44.50
ABBA Mania, Jan. 28, Uptown. $25-$132
