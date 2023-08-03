Tickets for Lionel Messi's first road MLS match reaching $20,000 on resale market

Tickets for Lionel Messi's first road game with Inter Miami sold out on Thursday in one-tenth the time it takes to fly from Miami to Dallas — 22 minutes.

The resale market has tickets for as much as $3,000 with none lower than $600 to see Messi face FC Dallas on Sunday in a Leagues Cup match. Tickets on the AXS resale site reached $20,000, more than double the average cost to attend Super Bowl 57 this year.

Tickets went on sale Thursday morning, but sold out in record time. The home of FC Dallas, Toyota Stadium in Frisco, has a capacity of 20,500. Inter Miami's home DRV PNK Stadium holds 21,000 seats and was completely sold out for Messi's debut.

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal against Orlando City SC during Inter Miami's 3-1 Leagues Cup Round of 32 win at DRV PNK Stadium.

The match against Dallas also marks the road debuts for Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, two of Messi's former FC Barcelona teammates.

Inter Miami's ticket prices have skyrocketed since Messi's arrival, especially for road matches.

Tickets are going for $10,000 in his first road matches against the New York Red Bulls and LAFC. The same ticket for a Chicago Fire match in late August goes for $21 compared to $1,000 plus fees when Messi comes to town in October.

You can snag tickets for Inter Miami's meeting with Atlanta United for $135 in the 300 section at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but it comes with a risk. Atlanta plays on artificial turf and Messi prefers to play on real grass, meaning he might miss that match.

A win against FC Dallas on Sunday ensures that Inter Miami will move on to the League Cup quarterfinals. That match will take place at home, where ticket prices have been reasonable.

Messi has five goals in three matches, which have all ended in Inter Miami wins.

