Here’s how to get tickets for the Kentucky basketball Blue-White Game in Pikeville

Tickets for the Kentucky men’s basketball team’s Blue-White Game in Pikeville will soon be available.

The annual scrimmage is scheduled for Oct. 22 and will be played at the Appalachian Wireless Arena, a change of venue this year as the Wildcats’ program continues its efforts to help raise money for flood relief in Eastern Kentucky.

Tickets, which will go on sale to the general public on Oct. 12, can be purchased at Appalachian Wireless Arena or online through Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will not be available for purchase through the UK Ticket Office.

The arena has a capacity of about 5,700 people for basketball games. Tickets will range from $20-$50 and there will be a $3 facility fee per ticket.

All ticket revenue from the event will go to Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief. The region was devastated by flooding over the summer. More than 40 people were killed as a result of the storms, and hundreds of homes were destroyed.

The UK men’s and women’s basketball teams held a telethon and open practice in Rupp Arena on Aug. 2 amid the immediate aftermath of the flooding, raising nearly $3 million for the relief efforts by the end of that night.

The move of the Blue-White Game from Rupp to Eastern Kentucky was announced during that open practice. In addition to the scrimmage, the Wildcats will travel to the region earlier in the day on Oct. 22 for community service activities for those impacted by the flooding. There will also be a “Fan Fest” event outside of Appalachian Wireless Arena before the game.

“We’re excited to be able to come and play for the fans of eastern Kentucky,” UK Coach John Calipari said when the game was made official. “This is a unique opportunity for the people in our state who have been affected, and we hope we can provide a temporary escape with basketball and community engagement.”

Kentucky is expected to be ranked in the top five nationally to start the 2022-23 season, with the return of such players as Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler and Jacob Toppin, the arrival of McDonald’s All-American recruits Chris Livingston and Cason Wallace, and the presence of several other intriguing Wildcats.

Tipoff for the Blue-White Game is set for 6 p.m., and the scrimmage will also be shown live on SEC Network Plus.

