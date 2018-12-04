Tickets for all IndyCar races now on sale

As has become tradition, St. Petersburg kicks off the season, before IndyCar holds its first ever race at Circuit of The Americas, which by then will also have hosted Spring Training on Feb. 12-13.

It’s understood that key figures at COTA and within IndyCar are keen to also see this two-day test open to the public, but that has not yet been confirmed.

There are also open tests on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval on April 24, and at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Sept. 19, the day before the three-day race weekend. Again, whether either, neither or both of these test days are open to the public will be confirmed at a later date.

While COTA effectively replaces Phoenix’s ISM Raceway on the IndyCar schedule, so WeatherTech Raceway has taken over from its sort-of neighbor Sonoma Raceway, and become the venue for IndyCar’s finale.

The 2.238-mile course on the Monterey Peninsula last hosted topline U.S. open-wheel racing in 2004, when Pat Carpentier won the Champ Car event for Forsythe Racing, ahead of Bruno Junqueira (Newman/Haas Racing) and Oriol Servia (Dale Coyne Racing).

Another noteworthy changes include the fact that Barber Motorsport Park’s Honda Indy GP of Alabama is now ahead of the Long Beach race, while Iowa’s race will be held on Saturday.

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Streets of St. Petersburg, FL

March 8-10

IndyCar Classic

Circuit of The Americas, Austin, TX

March 22-24

Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama

Barber Motorsports Park, AL

April 5-7

Grand Prix of Long Beach

Streets of Long Beach, CA

April 12-14

IndyCar Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IN

May 10-11

103rd Indianapolis 500

Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IN

May 13-26

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

Belle Isle, Detroit, MI

May 31 – June 2

DXC Technology 600

Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

June 7-8

Kohler Grand Prix

Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI

June 21-23

Honda Indy Toronto

Streets of Toronto, ON, Canada

July 12-14

Iowa 300

Iowa Speedway, Newton, IA

July 19-20

Honda Indy 200

Mid-Ohio SportsCar Course, Lexington, OH

July 27-29

ABC Supply 500

Pocono Raceway

August 17-18

Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Gateway Motorsports Park, Madison, IL

August 23-24

Grand Prix of Portland

Portland International Raceway, Portland, OR

August 30-September 1

IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey

WeatherTech Raceway, Laguna Seca, CA

September 20-22

