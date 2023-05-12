Eurovision 2023: How to watch the song contest as grand final approaches
The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest grand final has finally arrived.
The two semi-finals took place in Liverpool on Thursday (May 12). See our guide to the acts that qualified here.
The UK is hosting this year’s competition as the 2022 winners Ukraine are unable to, due to Russia’s invasion.
Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won the song contest last year, with the UK’s Sam Ryder runner-up with his hit song Space Man.
Here is everything we know about when Eurovision 2023 is, where it will be held, and how to watch it.
When is the Eurovision Song Contest 2023?
The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will begin on May 9 with the first semi-final.
The second semi-final will take place two days later, on May 11.
The winner of Eurovision 2023 will be crowned in the final on May 13, which will air on BBC One.
Who is presenting Eurovision?
British TV star Alesha Dixon, Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina will host the Eurovision Song Contest alongside returning favourite Graham Norton.
Can you still get tickets for Eurovision 2023?
A final “limited” batch of tickets went on sale on April 24, within the same price bracket as before.
Tickets for the nine live shows originally went on sale on Tuesday, March 7.
Prices ranged from £30 to £290 for the live semi-finals and £80 to £380 for the grand final. Tickets were available to purchase only on the Ticketmaster website.
Who will perform for the UK for Eurovision 2023?
Mae Muller, a 25-year-old singer from north London, will represent the UK in this year’s Eurovision.
Muller, from Kentish Town, will perform I Wrote a Song in Liverpool this May.
She was chosen by BBC bosses and global management company TaP Music, which has counted Lana Del Rey and Ellie Goulding among its clients.
Where is the Eurovision Song Contest being held?
Liverpool will host this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. The event will take place in the 11,000-capacity M&S Bank Arena.
The competition will be broadcast live on BBC One. It will be hosted by singer Alesha Dixon, Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham, and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina. Returning favourite Graham Norton, the comedian and talk show host, will also be a host at the grand final.
Birmingham hosted Eurovision in 1998 — the last time it took place in the UK — but it has also been hosted by London, Edinburgh, and Brighton. Britain last won the competition in 1997 with Katrina and the Waves, one of five successes since it began in 1956.
What is the semi-final order?
First semi-final order (judged by France, Germany and Italy)
Norway, Alessandra - Queen of Kings
Malta, The Busker - Dance (Our Own Party)
Serbia, Luke Black - Samo Mi Se Spava
Latvia, Sudden Lights - AijÄ
Portugal, Mimicat - Ai Coração
Ireland, Wild Youth - We Are One
Croatia, Let 3 - Mama ŠÄŒ!
Switzerland, Remo Forrer - Watergun
Israel, Noa Kirel - Unicorn
Moldova, Pasha Parfeni - Soarele ÅŸi Luna
Sweden, Loreen - Tattoo
Azerbaijan, TuralTuranX - Tell Me More
Czechia, Vesna - My Sister’s Crown
Netherlands, Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper - Burning Daylight
Finland, Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha
Second semi-final order (judged by Spain, Ukraine and the UK)
Denmark, Reiley - Breaking My Heart
Armenia, Brunette - Future Lover
Romania, Theodor Andrei - D.G.T. (Off and On)
Estonia, Alika - Bridges
Belgium, Gustaph - Because Of You
Cyprus, Andrew Lambrou - Break A Broken Heart
Iceland, Diljá - Power
Greece, Victor Vernicos - What They Say
Poland, Blanka - Solo
Slovenia, Joker Out - Carpe Diem
Georgia, Iru - Echo
San Marino, Piqued Jacks - Like An Animal
Austria, Teya & Salena - Who The Hell Is Edgar?
Albania, Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje
Lithuania, Monika LinkytÄ— - Stay
Australia, Voyager - Promise
The ‘Big Five’ (France, Germany, Spain, Italy and host country the UK), and current champions Ukraine, will not perform in either of the semi-finals. However, their domestic audiences will be able to vote in one of them.
Our UK artist for #Eurovision2023 is the incredible @maemuller_! 🎉
Here she is with the official video for her #Eurovision track, 'I Wrote A Song' 🥳 pic.twitter.com/ypzFj7edJt
— BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) March 9, 2023