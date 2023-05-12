Eurovision 2023: How to watch the song contest as grand final approaches

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest grand final has finally arrived.

The two semi-finals took place in Liverpool on Thursday (May 12). See our guide to the acts that qualified here.

The UK is hosting this year’s competition as the 2022 winners Ukraine are unable to, due to Russia’s invasion.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won the song contest last year, with the UK’s Sam Ryder runner-up with his hit song Space Man.

Here is everything we know about when Eurovision 2023 is, where it will be held, and how to watch it.

When is the Eurovision Song Contest 2023?

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will begin on May 9 with the first semi-final.

The second semi-final will take place two days later, on May 11.

The winner of Eurovision 2023 will be crowned in the final on May 13, which will air on BBC One.

Who is presenting Eurovision?

British TV star Alesha Dixon, Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina will host the Eurovision Song Contest alongside returning favourite Graham Norton.

Can you still get tickets for Eurovision 2023?

A final “limited” batch of tickets went on sale on April 24, within the same price bracket as before.

Tickets for the nine live shows originally went on sale on Tuesday, March 7.

Prices ranged from £30 to £290 for the live semi-finals and £80 to £380 for the grand final. Tickets were available to purchase only on the Ticketmaster website.

Who will perform for the UK for Eurovision 2023?

Mae Muller, a 25-year-old singer from north London, will represent the UK in this year’s Eurovision.

Muller, from Kentish Town, will perform I Wrote a Song in Liverpool this May.

She was chosen by BBC bosses and global management company TaP Music, which has counted Lana Del Rey and Ellie Goulding among its clients.

Where is the Eurovision Song Contest being held?

Liverpool will host this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. The event will take place in the 11,000-capacity M&S Bank Arena.

The competition will be broadcast live on BBC One.

Birmingham hosted Eurovision in 1998 — the last time it took place in the UK — but it has also been hosted by London, Edinburgh, and Brighton. Britain last won the competition in 1997 with Katrina and the Waves, one of five successes since it began in 1956.

What is the semi-final order?

First semi-final order (judged by France, Germany and Italy)

Norway, Alessandra - Queen of Kings Malta, The Busker - Dance (Our Own Party) Serbia, Luke Black - Samo Mi Se Spava Latvia, Sudden Lights - AijÄ Portugal, Mimicat - Ai Coração Ireland, Wild Youth - We Are One Croatia, Let 3 - Mama ŠÄŒ! Switzerland, Remo Forrer - Watergun Israel, Noa Kirel - Unicorn Moldova, Pasha Parfeni - Soarele ÅŸi Luna Sweden, Loreen - Tattoo Azerbaijan, TuralTuranX - Tell Me More Czechia, Vesna - My Sister’s Crown Netherlands, Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper - Burning Daylight Finland, Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha

Second semi-final order (judged by Spain, Ukraine and the UK)

Denmark, Reiley - Breaking My Heart Armenia, Brunette - Future Lover Romania, Theodor Andrei - D.G.T. (Off and On) Estonia, Alika - Bridges Belgium, Gustaph - Because Of You Cyprus, Andrew Lambrou - Break A Broken Heart Iceland, Diljá - Power Greece, Victor Vernicos - What They Say Poland, Blanka - Solo Slovenia, Joker Out - Carpe Diem Georgia, Iru - Echo San Marino, Piqued Jacks - Like An Animal Austria, Teya & Salena - Who The Hell Is Edgar? Albania, Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje Lithuania, Monika LinkytÄ— - Stay Australia, Voyager - Promise

The ‘Big Five’ (France, Germany, Spain, Italy and host country the UK), and current champions Ukraine, will not perform in either of the semi-finals. However, their domestic audiences will be able to vote in one of them.