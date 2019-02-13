Tickets for All Elite Wrestling’s Debut ‘Double or Nothing’ Show Sell Out in Four Minutes

Tickets to All Elite Wrestling’s first show sold out in a flash.

The new promotion makes its debut with “Double or Nothing” in Las Vegas on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Tickets were first available Tuesday via pre-sale to those who signed up with their email address for a pre-sale code. When sales were opened to the general public at noon ET on Wednesday, tickets sold out in just four minutes.

Double or Nothing is the spiritual successor to last summer’s “All In” in Chicago. Tickets to that event (which did not have a pre-sale) sold out in about 30 minutes.

Cody Rhodes, one of four wrestlers named an executive vice president of AEW, said earlier this month that capacity for the Memorial Day Weekend show in Vegas would be about 11,600. AEW released a seating chart on Sunday that also showed ticket prices, ranging from $36.70 to $211.10 (taxes and fees included).

AEW released the seating chart and ticket prices for “Double or Nothing” in Las Vegas. Good deal? pic.twitter.com/KVmoMEjpLl — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) February 11, 2019

Five matches were announced for Double or Nothing ahead of the ticket sales, headlined by Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho.